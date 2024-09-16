Portsmouth boss addresses bust-up talk as key defender misses out against West Brom

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

John Mousinho ridiculed talk of a bust-up with Conor Shaughnessy as he revealed the reasons for his West Brom absence.

The Blues boss told how the defender was ‘50-50’ for yesterday’s clash with the Baggies at Fratton Park, but opted not to risk losing the key figure for a significant period of time.

The 28-year-old has missed the past three games with a calf issue, though the centre-half was expected to be back for yesterday’s 3-0 defeat.

Shaughnessy trained this week but was still feeling discomfort, leading to the decision being made not to risk him at Fratton Park.

The former Leeds man’s absence has sparked some online talk a bust-up with Mousinho was behind him not being involved.

Mousinho laughed off that suggestion and gave a tongue-in-cheek response to that suggestion, as he explained what unfolded.

He said: ‘Yes, we had a massive fight - a massive one!

‘Seriously, it’s a load of nonsense. There’s no bust-up and I get on really well with Shaughs.

‘He’s just struggling to get over the calf injury. He’s frustrated and we’re frustrated, but it’s an injury down at the bottom of the calf, the soleus, and they can be really tricky for anyone who’s had one of those.

‘We’ve got to get him right and make sure he is right, because he’s such an important player for us.

‘Even after the bust-up I still quite like him! So we’re just waiting for him to get back and everyone will soon see there’s nothing in that at all.

The hope is Shaughnessy will be back for next weekend’s trip to Burnley, as the testing Championship challenges continue for Pompey.

Mousinho explained the Blues has to be wary about the key figure not returning and then being ruled out for a lengthy period.

He said: ‘Conor just felt it towards the back end of training a little bit.

‘Then he didn’t train yesterday. It’s one where it was 50-50 and if it was the last game of the season he plays, but if you risk having him out for six to eight weeks there’s no point in doing that.’