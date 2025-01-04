Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Abu Kamara has been named in Hull City’s starting XI for their Championship fixture against Leeds United.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The decision comes after the former Pompey winger received flak from a section of the Tigers fanbase for an Instagram post he uploaded in the aftermath of the MKM Stadium outfit’s last-gasp defeat to Middlesbrough on New Year’s Day.

It also follows Hull hosting a bizarre joint-press event involving the player and head coach Ruben Selles on Friday, where Kamara apologised for the timing of his social media post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Fratton favourite caused controversy after congratulating ex-team-mate Paddy Lane for his maiden Championship goal in the Blues’ 4-0 demolition of Swansea on Wednesday.

Kamara posted both a heart and a smiling tear emoji under the Pompey forward’s message - yet the timing of it was considered wrong after Hull dropped back into the Championship relegation zone following their loss to Boro and the Blues moved up to 21st.

Kamara’s case wasn’t helped by angry supporters attributing part of the blame on him for Alex Gilbert’s stoppage-time winner for Michael Carrick’s side.

But while many believed he would pay the price for his actions and be dropped from the Hull squad for today’s visit of the Championship leaders, the winger has instead been promoted to the starting XI after beginning the game against Middlesbrough on the bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His selection is Kamara’s 13th league start for Hull following his big-money move from Norwich in the summer - a switch that also saw him turn down interest from the Blues, whom he helped win the League One title last season. The player is yet to score in his 17 appearances to date for the third-from-bottom Tigers.

Uncomfortable viewing

Following his instagram post, a stern-faced Kamara sat down with Selles on the eve of today’s game with Leeds to express his regret.

The interview has been uploaded onto X, formerly Twitter, by BBC Humberside and makes for uncomfortable viewing as both take questions on the matter.

Explaining his actions, Kamara said: ‘It was just honestly a congratulations to my friend who scored his first goal. As you can see in the post, it’s a smiling tear emoji.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘There was no malicious intent, I was just happy for my friend to score his first goal in the Champ, that’s why I commented on his post. But I do realise that it was the wrong timing and it was a mistake, so I apologise if I’ve made anyone feel annoyed.’

He added: ‘I do see where I went wrong and I do admit that. I do think it was a bit of bad timing, but I have to deal with the consequences and make it right, so I just want to say again that I’m sorry for my mistake.’

Selles said he wouldn’t rush into a decision on a suitable punishment. But explaining the tactic to hold a joint-press conference, he said it was important that fans saw the club taking appropriate action.

The Spaniard said: ‘Straight after the game, obviously, there was a very disappointing post on Instagram and, obviously, the consequences of that can be massive inside and outside if we don’t address it in the proper way. That’s why we are here, because we’re addressing it in the proper way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I think it’s important that we address the situation as quickly as possible and we are honest and direct as we can be.

‘I think we deserve that, Abu deserves that, the club deserve that and the fans deserve that also, so my task here is to make the thing natural, honest and clear for everyone and I think after the last 48 hours it’s very important that we come here to give an explanation and make it clear our point as a club, my point as a coach, for Abu to explain his position and we can clear this thing and move forward together.’