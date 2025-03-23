John Mousinho acknowledged Pompey are playing ‘catch-up’ with their Championship rivals when it comes to their superior resources.

And the Blues boss stated he can sense the angst around sections of the club’s support at their inferior playing budget, as they battle for survival with opponents leaving their spending in the shade.

Mousinho has this week discussed the club’s transfer kitty being increased moving forward, with the prospect of multimillion pound signings on the horizon in the event of Championship status being retained.

Even with the budget more than doubling this season and boundaries being pushed further in January, that positive news is tinged with the realism that still places them among the bottom sides in the Championship hierarchy.

Those incremental improvements have been at a pace which has not satisfied everyone, while rivals spend big in a division with clubs saddled with debt.

But Mousinho is adamant he’s comfortable with the club’s approach and the manner in which the owners are operating.

‘Fratton has cost an absolute fortune to keep it going.

Fratton Park with 10,000 capacity

‘That’s amazing for us because it’s such an amazing stadium and brilliant place to play.

‘That and all the other things at the football club are coming directly out of the owner’s pockets.

‘That’s fine, they completely understand that and are willing to commit to that. At the same time we have to take that understanding that we’re not where some other football clubs are.

Pompey boss John Mousinho, left, and sporting director Rich Hughes, right. Pic: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘We’re a football club who’ve been on the brink very recently in their history.

‘We didn’t have a training ground through the Premier League years and Fratton Park’s capacity was going to be reduced to 10,000 without the required work.

‘I know that is frustrating for some people, but we can’t risk going back there.

‘We have to do the right things and I think at the moment we’re getting there and doing it properly. That’s really admirable and, honestly, all I’ve had from the owners since I’ve been here is total backing.’