'I hope my players aren't watching!': Why John Mousinho is relishing his Portsmouth playing debut
The head coach is putting on his football boots again and pulling on a Blues shirt for the first time to feature in Alan Knight’s Charity Match on Monday, May 5.
He will be joined by assistant Jon Harley and first-team development coach Zesh Rehman, representing the former defender’s first outing since appearing as a late substitute for Oxford United in an FA Cup victory at Woking in November 2022.
Mousinho called time on his playing career at the age of 36 after leaving the Kassam Stadium as player/coach in January 2023 to take the Pompey helm.
But he’s the latest to declare his availability as Pompey Legends face an Alan Knight Celebrity XI (2pm kick-off).
And he will be rubbing shoulders with the likes of Yakubu, Svetoslav Todorov, Michael Doyle, Gareth Evans, Brett Pitman, Lee Brown, John Durnin, Chris Burns, David Norris and many others.
Mousinho told The News: ‘I’m really looking forward to it, it’s the chance for me to make my comeback as a player. That's a joke before anybody thinks about that!
‘Firstly, it's massively important to raise money for prostate cancer and to support Knightsie in the battle he’s currently going through.
‘Although I’ve been here plenty of times as head coach, it has been a long, long time since I actually played here, so that will be quite special for me.
‘Hopefully none of the players are watching, but I’m hopeful there’s going to be lots of fans there. The more we can get there the better, so we’re looking forward to seeing many of you there.
‘I don’t join in with training during the normal training week, although sometimes I’m with the top-up group on Saturday mornings to keep myself ticking over. The last time I played 11-a-side was in pre-season in Croatia last summer, although I don’t think the pace of this game is going to be particularly good!
‘Still I have a week to get fit - although I’m not sure whether I've left it too late.’
All match profits will go to PCaSO, a local organisation raising money for equipment at QA Hospital, plus Prostate Cancer UK and the Barry Kilby Prostate Cancer Appeal.
The North Stand is provisionally the only stand scheduled to be open at present, although that could change depending on demand.
For those purchasing before April 30, prices will be £10 for adults, £2 for juniors (aged 14-17) and £1 for children.
Tickets purchased from May 1 will cost £12 for adults, £2 for juniors (aged 14-17) and £1 for children.
Tickets can be purchased online here or by visiting the Anson Road ticket office.
Those unable to attend the match can also support the cause by donating to a JustGiving page.
