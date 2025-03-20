Terry Devlin has opened up about his love for Pompey following his latest career milestone.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the 21-year-old is hoping to achieve a lifelong dream, after being handed his first international call-up with Northern Ireland.

The versatile Blues talent was rewarded with a place Michael O’Neil’s squad last week, having caught the eye in what has been a fantastic season at Fratton Park to date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This has seen Devlin take on a fascinating battle at right-back with Zak Swanson and Jordan Williams, as well as being deployed in a number of other positions by John Mousinho.

The former Glentoran man has established himself as an important figure in the Blues’ squad, as the fight for survival continued. That was no different on Saturday, when the youngster came back into the starting XI and impressed once again against Preston.

News of a call-up came just weeks after Devlin penned fresh terms to remain at Fratton Park until 2028. And the versatile talent has spoken over his love for Pompey as he continues to implement his mark on the game.

Speaking to the Northern Irish FA following his call-up, he said: ‘It’s been an unbelievable journey so far. Every time I’ve played I’ve given it my all and the Pompey fans respect that so much, and they give their all in the stands as well. I love the club, love playing for the club and I can’t wait to keep playing for them.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern Ireland hopes for Pompey star

Terry Devlin will be hoping to fulfil a life-long dream for Northern Ireland. | Getty Images

Devlin was handed a spot on the bench against Finland in the last international break, having joined the squad midway through the camp due to injury.

But after being rewarded with his first senior call-up, the Pompey star has revealed his ambition to represent his country for the first time at men’s level with friendlies against Switzerland and Sweden coming up.

‘I was buzzing when I got the email. I was originally called up to the 21s, but I was asked to come in and train because they were light in numbers and then I was involved on the bench for the Finland game. But this one is a full call-up and I’m really, really proud of that.

‘I’ve really enjoyed this week so far and I can’t wait for the games coming up. If you look at the squad, it’s a really young squad and that’s what it’s like going forward now. It’s probably a new squad and it's really good to get called into it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘That’s got to be everyone’s target when they are in the 21s, to make the step to the next level and hopefully make their debut for the senior team. I think everyone wants to play for their country when they’re younger, a lot of good players haven't, so to be an international player would be unbelievable and hopefully I can achieve that in this camp.’

Your next Pompey read: portsmouth-fc/its-back-portsmouth-and-southampton-set-for-record-breaking-south-coast-derby-with-huge-14000-crowd-tipped-5043240" title="It's back - Portsmouth and Southampton set for record-breaking south-coast derby with huge 14,000 crowd tipped">It's back - Portsmouth and Southampton set for record-breaking south-coast derby with huge 14,000 crowd tipped