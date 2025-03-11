Pompey midfielder Terry Devlin has been named in the latest Northern Ireland squad | Getty Images

Terry Devlin’s excellent Championship form for Pompey has earned him a call-up to the senior Northern Ireland squad.

The 21-year-old has been named in manager Michael O’Neill’s 25-man set-up for their forthcoming friendlies against Switzerland and Sweden.

The Fratton favourite has been promoted from Tommy Wright’s under-21 ranks and will hope to make his senior debut when the squad gets together later this month.

Devlin has been in superb form for the Blues this season and has established himself as an important player as John Mousinho’s side edge closer to Championship safety.

He’s made 25 league appearances in total this term and shown tremendous versatility by operating at full-back, in the centre of midfield and as an attacking midfielder for the Blues’ cause.

Although used utilised at right-back to date, Mousinho demonstrated the faith he has in the player when he asked him to replace No10 Adil Aouchiche in the 54th-minute of Sunday’s Championship game against league leaders Leeds United.

The score was 0-0 at the time, with Devlin subsequently helping the Blues secure a 1-0 win and ending Daniel Farke’s side’s 17-match unbeaten run.

Devlin’s international call-up comes just weeks after he was handed a new contract at Fratton Park - one that will keep him at PO4 until the summer of 2028.

Speaking last month, Mousinho said: ‘Terry has developed at an incredible rate since arriving from Northern Ireland ahead of last season.

‘The fact that he’s come over here to play regularly in a different country at such a young age – and in different positions – is very impressive.

‘He’s already exceeded our expectations and is someone who never gives less than 100 per cent every time he steps onto the pitch.

‘We’re delighted to tie him down for the long-term, especially so soon after agreeing a new deal with Colby (Bishop).’

Terry Devlin | National World

Devlin has made 52 appearances for Pompey since his move from Glentoran in 2023. His powerful and committed displays for the Blues is something which the Fratton faithful greatly appreciate - and will no doubt be welcomed by fans of Northern Ireland.

Named as a defender in O’Neill’s squad, it’s likely that Devlin will compete with Sunderland’s Trai Hume for a place at full-back, with Liverpool rising-star Conor Bradley not included due to injury.

Northern Ireland take on Switzerland at Windsor Park, Belfast, on Friday, March 21. The Ulstermen then head to Stockholm, where they will take on Sweden at the Strawberry Arena on Tuesday, March 25.

Pompey are not in action over the forthcoming international break, with both Premier League and Championship clubs handed rests in order to facilitate international call-ups.

