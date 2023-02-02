'I think they'll come in for him again' - Portsmouth haven't given on Exeter forward Jevani Brown

That’s the verdict of The News’ chief sports writer, Neil Allen, who believes the Blues will turn their attentions back to the 28-year-old in the summer when his contract at St James Park has expired.

Brown, who has 14 goals from 32 appearances this season, was linked with a January transfer deadline day switch to Pompey.

No move materialised, though, with Di’Shon Bernard and Paddy Lane the only new arrivals in the final hours of the window.

According to Allen, the Blues’ interest in Brown last month was real. But any hope they had of stealing him away from their League One rivals was ‘ditched quite swiftly’ as the Grecians sought a sizeable fee for the former Cambridge United and Colchester front man.

With the division’s current joint-third highest goalscorer out of contract at the end of the season, however, Pompey are prepared to bide their time.

And our chief reporter is convinced the Blues will resurrect their attempts to sign Brown when he becomes a free agent in July.

Discussing Pompey’s deadline day business on portsmouth.co.uk, Allen said: 'As I understand it, Pompey were definitely in for Brown.

Exeter forward Jevani Brown was linked with a deadline day move to Pompey Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

'He's out of contract in the summer, so for Exeter to do business now, it (still) would have taken a hell of a fee – which meant (Pompey's interest) didn't get anywhere. They didn't even discuss terms.

‘It got nowhere. I think it got ditched quite swiftly and Pompey instead will park the bus, as such, and wait until the summer when he's a free transfer and pursue it then.

‘He's definitely a name they're looking at but it never came close. Tuesday was all about Paddy Lane and they got that one over the line.

'But Brown is an interesting one.

'He's had an outstanding season with Exeter. John Mousinho has talked glowingly about him in previous weeks (after Pompey’s 2-0 win at Fratton Park) as well about his role in that Exeter attacking trio.

'I don’t think we've seen the last of him being linked with Pompey. I think they'll come in for him again.'

Brown moved to Exeter from Colchester on a free transfer in the summer of 2021.