He was the Hilsea chip shop owner who took on Pele in one of world football’s most iconic matches.

Certainly Richie Reynolds, the former Pompey favourite, occupies a distinctive place in footballing history.

Pele’s arrival at New York Cosmos in June 1975 made global news, with the Brazilian superstar earning an annual salary of $1.4m in the North American Soccer League.

His unveiling was against Dallas Tornado in an exhibition game to be broadcast to 13 different countries and attended by more than 300 journalists.

Pele faced Richie Reynolds in the famous 1975 clash to mark his New York Cosmos debut. Picture: 4Imagens/Getty Images | Getty Images

According to Reynolds in the new book Played Up Pompey Four, he was instructed to mark Pele for the famous occasion.

Although it remains a life-long regret for the then-Pompey player and Ocean Swell owner that he was unable to get the most coveted keepsake of all from that cherished meeting.

‘Pele’s New York Cosmos debut was a global phenomenon, broadcast to 13 different countries and covered by more than 300 journalists - and the owner of a Hilsea chip shop was challenged with shackling him,’ Reynolds told Played Up Pompey Four.

‘It was June 1975, the Brazilian superstar had signed for the North American Soccer League club for a salary of $1.4m a year and, with Dallas Tornado being the oldest team in the division, we were chosen as the opposition for an exhibition game to mark the occasion.

‘Having represented the Tornado two years earlier, this was my second spell in America, returning that summer off the back of finishing 17th in the Second Division, having re-established myself in Pompey’s team under Ian St John.

Richie Reynolds, made 160 appearances and scored 28 times for Pompey from June 1971 until February 1976. | The News

‘By that time, I had spent four seasons at Fratton Park, combining life as a professional footballer with running my Copnor Road business ‘Richie’s Ocean Swell’, to help pay the mortgage.

‘It was failing when I took over in 1973 and, over the next seven years, became probably the best chip shop in town, they would queue for miles.

‘Having taken evening classes in catering while a Plymouth Argyle apprentice as a bit of a back-up plan, I knew how to cook. Years later, I’d attend Pompey training in the mornings before heading to the shop to carry out afternoon food preparation, such as battering cod.

‘My wife, her mother and a couple of staff ran it, even the wife of my team-mate John Collins would help, while I’d also pitch in and serve customers when I could. It was good fun, the best business I ever had, but football came first, of course.

‘I eventually sold it as the unsociable hours became too much, while the smell of the fat and the fish really got into your clothes, but catering and football is all I know.

‘Anyhow, in 1975 I was facing Pele at the Downing Stadium in New York City, a ground equipped with just three sides. A capacity crowd of 21,278 were present as I attempted to mark the best player on the planet - while the world also watched.

‘We’d played a league fixture the previous evening at San Antonio, Texas, around 150 miles from the Mexican border, before flying back the following morning to Dallas to grab fresh kit and a date with Pele in New York.

Richie Reynolds at the Played Up Pompey Four book launch in Fratton Park's Victory Lounge on Friday night. Picture: Steve Reid | Steve Reid

‘Committed to two games and two plane trips within 24 hours, no wonder fatigue subsequently set in as we raced into a 2-0 lead after 39 minutes against the Cosmos. Sure enough, the 34-year-old Pele would inspire their comeback, setting up one before grabbing a headed equaliser in a 2-2 draw.

‘I’d been trying to keep him quiet, but was switched from a midfield marking role to up front for the final 15 minutes - and subsequently had his shirt stolen from me.

‘The toerag of a guy who took my place in midfield, Wigan Athletic’s Tommy Gore, instead thieved Pele’s shirt at the final whistle. Although I did get the Brazilian to sign a postcard, which I still have, reminding me of the best player I came up against.’

Reynolds left Fratton Park in February 1976 following 27 goals in 160 appearances - a sudden departure which came about when the Football Association demanded his release.

Owner John Deacon had persistently refused to give the long-serving player the level of wages instructed by English football’s governing body following a lengthy contract dispute.

And while in the Stamford Bridge dressing room preparing to face Chelsea, Pompey boss Ian St John told Reynolds his career was now over.

He added: ‘I’ve never been a greedy person, as a Pompey player all I ever wanted was what I was entitled to - and never received it. That soured my time there.

‘I love the club, there’s no better feeling than playing at Fratton Park, Mike Neasom labelled me ‘Cornish granite’, while, to this day, I live in Milton.

‘Jim Sloan was a director at the club and after every game he’d come up and say “Not bad for nothing, aren’t you”. He was a lovely man - and never was a truer word spoken to jest.’

Played Up Pompey Four is priced £18.99

