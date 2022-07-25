The Blackpool boss said he’ll ‘hold counsel’ on the matter and let Pompey and the striker ‘have their day’.

But added he’ll provide an answer later down the line, in a couple of months, when the dust has settled on the transfer saga.

Appleton was speaking to the Blackpool Gazette about Bishop’s switch Fratton Park, which was completed on Thursday for a fee believed to be in the region of £500,000.

Yet another twist in the tale saw that proposed move to Blackpool collapse, allowing Pompey to finally land their No1 striking target.

Yet reports elsewhere claim that it was Blackpool who decided against the move after a fee and terms were agreed, following a medical on Monday.

Now Appleton has added weight to that by deliberately being circumspect when asked for his take on the transfer.

He told the Blackpool Gazette: ‘I’ll let Portsmouth and Colby have their day for today on that one and we’ll keep our lips shut and give people the respect they either deserve or don’t deserve.

‘Ask me the question in a couple of months time and hopefully I’ll be able to give you an answer.

‘For the time being I’ll hold counsel on it and have a little wry smile to myself.’

Speaking after the move was completed, Blues boss Cowley admitted the process had been far from straightforward.

Yet he revealed the nervous wait had been worth it after seeing the in-demand striker finally put pen to paper on a Pompey deal.

Bishop made his Pompey debut as a second-half substitute in Saturday’s pre-season friendly defeat at the hands of Coventry.