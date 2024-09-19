Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Pompey legend remains ‘confident’ in his club’s ability to turn their fortune around

Pompey hero David James has confessed his surprise at Portsmouth’s struggling start to the 2024/25 Championship season but admits he fully believes they can get their campaign ‘back on track’.

The former England international goalkeeper spent four years at Fratton Park from 2006-2010, making over 130 league appearances for the club, and forming part of the famous 2008 FA Cup-winning team.

Now, aged 54, the ex-goalkeeper remains convinced that his former club have the ability and talent to play good football that can see them turn around their current fortunes, even if that does not include following in the footsteps of back-to-back promotion achievers Ipswich.

Ex-Pompey star David James has confessed his surprise at the Blues' current form | Getty Images

In an interview with Safest Casino Sites, the ex-Manchester City and Liverpool star disclosed: “I'm surprised at Portsmouth’s start to the season in The Championship.

“It’s been a tough period for them returning to that level. In pre-season, I was optimistic that the club could potentially follow in the footsteps of Ipswich and secure back-to-back promotions, but they’ve hit a brick wall at the moment. Am I confident that they can get their season back on track? Of course, I am.”

Pompey’s campaign started in dramatic fashion with a 3-3 end-to-end draw against Leeds at Elland Road. Mousinho then oversaw two more draws against Luton and Middlesbrough respectively before the club endured two defeats, with the most recent being a 3-0 loss to West Bromwich Albion in PO4.

With Burnley to contend with this weekend, it is not going to be an easy task to try and secure the first win of the season but club legend James has reminded the squad that they do need to start changing their fortunes sooner rather than later.

“I don’t know what the mood is like on the training ground, but they will know what they need to do to start turning results around”, James continued. “They’ve demonstrated that they’ve got the capability of playing good football and going on a run.

“Of course, it’s a step-up in quality, but I don’t think that the gap between League One and The Championship is huge. Pompey just need to find a bit of confidence, and I hope they find it soon. They need to turn things around pretty sharpish, and I’m confident that they will.”