That handed former Spurs youngster Josh Oluwayemi only his second league start for the Blues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 22-year-old largely impressed despite the scoreline at Home Park.

But with Macey being a stand-out performer for Pompey since his January move from Kenilworth Road, there’ll be a hope he’ll return for Burton’s visit to Fratton Park on Tuesday night.

Mousinho said that possibility remains up in the air, though.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after the defeat to Plymouth, Mousinho said: ‘So Matt was ill. He didn’t train with us on Friday and we were just waiting to see how he would be late Friday night.

‘Unfortunately, he didn’t make it, so we’ll hopefully give him another 24-48 hours and see how he is.

Goalkeeper Matt Macey sat out the 3-1 defeat at Plymouth because of an illness

‘But I thought Josh came in an deputised excellently – he kept us in the game with a couple of those saves in the second half and it’s really pleasing to have somebody to be able to come in and do such a good job.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘There’s a bit of a bug going round.

‘I hope Matt will be back on Tuesday but I’m not entirely sure.’

Macey, who has made four appearances for the Blues, was one of seven players unavailable for Pompey’s trip to Devon.

He was joined by Joe Rafferty, Zak Swanson, Clark Robertson, Tom Lowery, Ronan Curtis and Jay Mingi in not being involved in the 3-1 defeat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blues go into the game with Burton 11th in the table after their latest defeat.