And he revealed the policy is designed to ensure opponents are not handed key team information in the build up to fixtures.

Tom Lowery and Joe Rafferty continue to be absent from Blues duty, both missing Tuesday night’s 1-1 draw with Oxford United.

In addition, Marlon Pack was also sidelined with a hamstring problem – despite Cowley speaking positively about all three making the Fratton Park encounter.

After the match, he was similarly tight-lipped over the injury prognosis of Sean Raggett and Reeco Hackett, who were both forced off before the final whistle.

And while Pompey’s head coach is aware his approach may frustrate some of the Fratton faithful, he is adamant the bigger picture is to help winning matches.

Cowley told The News: ‘We’ve just got some injuries, I am not going to give information to our opponent, I’m just not going to do that.

‘I know that some people are frustrated with that, but I am into winning and if I give key details out then that helps the opponent in their preparation – and I’m not willing to do that.

Reeco Hackett became Pompey's latest injury casualty on Tuesday night after being forced off in time added-on against Oxford United. Picture: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

‘Sean has a nasty back injury and Reeco is too early for me to diagnose, he got a nasty kick on what looks like an ankle.

‘It has just happened, I don’t know how bad it is, we will have to take time to assess and see, but it doesn’t look good.’

Raggett didn’t appear after half-time having reported a back problem to Pompey’s medical team at the interval.

Then, in stoppage time, the lively Hackett had to be helped off with an ankle concern, to be replaced by Denver Hume.

It was particularly cruel on the 24-year-old, who had been Pompey’s man of the match on only his third League One start of the season.

Cowley is already without Pack, Lowery, Louis Thompson, Joe Morrell, Rafferty, Michael Jacobs and Jayden Reid.

At this stage, it is not clear whether any will be available for Saturday’s visit of 12th-placed Shrewsbury, who are managed by ex-Blues boss Steve Cotterill.

