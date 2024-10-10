Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former Pompey player’s prized career lifeline has been cut after just 47 days.

Kieron Freeman was snapped up by Hartlepool in the first week of the season after an agonising nine months without a club.

The 32-year-old was handed a short-term deal in August and, encouragingly, was thrown straight into the National League club’s first-team, going on to make seven appearances and claim one assist at right-back.

According to the Hartlepool Mail, Freeman ‘impressed with a string of assured displays’, despite previously not having played a single match in 2024.

Former Pompey man Kieron Freeman has left Hartlepool after 47 days. Picture: Frank Reid

That was until collecting an injury against Ebbsfleet, forcing him off in the first half of the 1-0 defeat and subsequently sidelining him for two matches.

However, upon his return to fitness and expiry of his contract earlier this month, boss Darren Sarll surprisingly elected not to extend the ex-Sheffield United and Derby man’s stay.

It’s yet another set-back for the unfortunate defender, who has struggled to get his career back on track following a forgettable two seasons at Fratton Park.

Danny Cowley recruited him in July 2021 following a brief trial, having previously been with Championship side Swansea. However, he would make just 32 appearances in an injury-hit stay.

Freeman never played following John Mousinho’s appointment as head coach in January 2023, making just three squads, and was released in the summer of 2023.

He subsequently trialled at Oxford United and Mansfield, before earning a short-term deal at Oldham under David Unsworth and making 10 appearances.

However, with Oldham unveiling a new boss in Micky Mellon, Freeman was released in November 2023 and struggled to find a new home, while spending a period of the summer on the PFA’s training programme.

Then Hartlepool stepped in to sign him in August - and 47 days later he’s a free agent once more.