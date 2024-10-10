Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

John Mousinho has hailed Freddie Potts’ ‘excellent’ Pompey impact - and expects him to get even better.

It represents the 21-year-old’s maiden Championship campaign, after stepping up from a starring role with League One Wycombe last term, where he scooped a number of Player of the Season trophies.

Operating in the centre of midfield alongside Marlon Pack, that maiden victory continues to elude Pompey, who remain in the relegation zone.

West Ham loanee Freddie Potts has impressed John Mousinho since breaking into Pompey's side. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Nonetheless, Mousinho has sung the praises of Potts, who has swiftly made a favourable impression.

He told The News: ‘I think Freddie has been excellent coming into the side. He struggled along with everyone at Stoke, he wasn’t the only one, it was a difficult game, but overall has been really good.

‘When you are asking a young lad to come in and play for the first time at this level, there’s going to be some adjustment, but I’ve been really pleased with him coming in off the back of not having a full pre-season.

‘He’s very calm and composed on the ball, positionally very good, and also strong enough in the tackle and in his challenges to emerge with a lot of credit as a holding midfielder. His overall game has been very, very solid.

‘I can see him growing - we need him to and I expect him to. I expect him to improve, he improved a huge amount last season when he was in that Wycombe side from the beginning of the season to the back. I expect him to do the same with us.

‘Freddie’s head is screwed on, he comes from a really strong footballing background and is doing all the right things to give himself half a chance of becoming a top-level professional.’

Following two matches as an unused substitute, he has dislodged Andre Dozzell from the centre of midfield, while is currently also ahead of Abdoulaye Kamara, Owen Moxon and Terry Devlin in the first-team battle for places.

Mousinho added: ‘Freddie’s performances in the middle of the park have been nice and controlled, keeping the ball, being strong and assured in the tackle.

‘When he has done that and played at his peak, he has looked a very good player.’