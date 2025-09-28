Pompey fell to a 2-1 defeat against early Championship favourites Ipswich Town on Saturday afternoon.

Kieran McKenna believes Ipswich Town were ‘dominant’ during the 2-1 triumph against Pompey.

Although the Tractor Boys boss concedes his side were lucky to get away with sloppy errors, with the Blues not clinical enough.

The hosts got off to a fast start at Portman Road, with Jaden Philogene opening the scores just 10 minutes into the contest.

The Blues did work their way back into the contest, with McKenna’s men allowing the visitors time on the ball. Marlon Pack did head home a consolation to spark a late comeback, but Ipswich were able to hold on to the victory.

And the Tractor Boys head coach believes the scoreline didn’t reflect his side’s ‘dominant performance’ over Pompey.

Kieran McKenna’s verdict after Pompey triumph

’It felt like it was a dominant performance,’ McKenna told the East Anglian Daily Times.

‘We're still working on translating that to the scoreline because we probably haven't done that in too many of our games.

‘We can still be more clinical when we're on top. And there was a period in the first half where we had a couple of sloppy moments that would have allowed them, if they had been clinical, would have been really out of kilter with the flow of the game. So, again, we need to improve on that.

‘You don't always get the scoreline, but of course it's important to get the points.

‘I'd say there's loads for us to get better at. We're still a long way off in different areas from where we want to be - but that's normal. The group's come together late. We've just got to keep working.’

Pompey chances at Ipswich Town

Ipswich 2-1 Pompey. | Jez Tighe/ProSportsImages

Pompey did have their chances throughout the contest, with Minhyeok Yang, Zak Swanson and Pack all creating good opportunities.

The defeat, however, drops Pompey down to 17th in the standings, picking up eight points from their opening seven matches.

Despite their impressive start the Blues have since lost back-to-back matches in the Championship for the first time this season.

The triumph now moves the Tractor Boys above Mousinho’s men in the early table, claiming nine points from their first six games.