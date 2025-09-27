Pompey’s 2-1 defeat at Ipswich on Saturday was their third of the season

Pompey could be in for another ‘tough season’.

That’s the honest verdict of Blues legend Guy Whittingham, who has expressed concern in light of the Fratton Park side’s current injury problems.

Pompey went into Saturday’s game against Ipswich without key sidelined quartet Josh Murphy, Callum Lang, Nicolas Schmid and Conor Shaughnessy - along with ineligible Tractor Boys loanee Conor Chaplin.

Head coach John Mousinho was able to provide good news on Murphy’s ankle injury after the match, with the winger expected to play some part against Watford next Wednesday night.

Yet the latest update on Shaughnessy was nowhere near as positive. Indeed, the central defender is now expected to be out for about 12 weeks with the hamstring injury he suffered in the second half against Sheffield Wednesday.

He now joins Schmid, Lang and rookie striker Thomas Waddingham on the Blues’ long-term injury list.

And with Pompey currently struggling without some of their most important players following two successive defeats, former Fratton Park striker and boss Whittingham believes that could have a serious impact on the Blues’ Championship fortunes.

What a difference a couple of weeks make to Pompey

Speaking on BBC Radio Solent after Saturday’s loss to Ipswich - a result that sees the Blues slip to 17th in the table, Whittingham was asked a question about Pompey’s squad depth and quality.

In response, he said: ’Look, I think before the Sheffield Wednesday game, everyone said: “no, I think we're going to be able to feel a lot more comfortable this season”.

‘But then it shows you what a difference a couple of weeks make, doesn't it? A defeat to Sheffield Wednesday, defeat here today, you know, some players missing.

‘Yes, Lang was already missing, but Murphy goes out, Shaughnessy, and the keeper as well, Schmid. So, suddenly you're looking at it and thinking: “where are these replacements coming from to give us a bit of an edge?”

‘When we come away to teams like Ipswich here, you know chances are going to be few and far between, and you need those people that create opportunities and finish those opportunities to be available for you - or obviously at the other end, to make some decent saves.

‘We've got used to Schmid doing that, and his distribution.

‘So, yeah, at the moment, it's looking (like) it could be a tough season again.’

Pompey finished last season in 16th after being able to overcome a difficult start to their maiden season back in the second tier.

Injuries contributed to that slow start, with Shaughnessy, Colby Bishop, Ibane Bowat, Jacob Farrell, Tom McIntyre and Regan Poole either ruled out for large chunks of the early campaign or the season entirely.

