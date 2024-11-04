Pompey will take on Wayne Rooney’s side at Home Park in the Championship on Tuesday.

Portsmouth were able to add a much-needed point to their tally on Saturday after seeing out a 1-1 draw against Hull City in the Championship. The result has not seen Pompey move from the bottom of the table but puts them within three points of 21st after Plymouth Argyle lost to promotion hopefuls Leeds United and Luton Town drew to West Brom.

Plymouth were dealt their seventh defeat of the season after the 3-0 loss at Elland Road. On Tuesday, Pompey will have the opportunity to leapfrog Wayne Rooney’s side in the table, if they can secure a convincing win over their current relegation rivals. As things stand, Argyle are in 22nd place on 12 points, only beneath the safety line on goal difference. Pompey remain bottom, while Queens Park Rangers are sandwiched in the middle with 10 points in the bank.

John Mousinho was delighted with Portsmouth’s second-half display against Hull and felt his side deserved more after being on the wrong end of some controversial refereeing. He reflected on Saturday: “I think it was our best 45 minutes by a long way so far this season. We were a bit more aggressive in the second half, a bit more front-footed. Even after scoring the goal we still stayed on the front foot and didn’t drop off. What it took was a bit more bravery and athleticism. There’s a big expectation here (from the home fans) when a side bottom of the league comes to a side like Hull, especially when you go a goal up early. Probably a lot of people in the stadium might have thought that might have been it. We didn’t think that, we didn’t believe it. We showed when we do things right we are definitely at the level.”

On the officiating, Mousinho added: “They were two penalties. We have seen them back. The first one on Callum Lang, the defender just takes his legs out from underneath him. 99.9 per cent of the time the one on Kusini Yengi is also given, and 100 per cent of the time outside the box. I’ll go and speak to the referee and try to get his thinking. The other big decision was what I thought was a red card as well for Charlie Hughes, not for the penalty incident but for dragging Matt Ritchie down when he is through on goal in the second half.”

Tuesday’s clash has a lot riding on it and the outcome could see John Mousinho’s side inches away from escaping the bottom three, or it could put concerning daylight between them and the others. The action will be available to watch live — find out everything you need to know below.

When is Plymouth Argyle vs Portsmouth?

Pompey will make the trip to Home Park on Tuesday, November 5th, with kick-off scheduled for 20.00 GMT.

How can I watch Plymouth Argyle vs Portsmouth?

For those who won’t be making the trip to Devon, the Championship action will be available to watch live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event. Existing customers can upgrade their plan to Sky Sports access for £22 per month, while new packages start at £46 per month.

Alternatively, fans can get 24 hour access to all Sky Sports channels through the £14.99 NOW Day Membership. The streaming service also offers monthly sport subscriptions, starting at £26.

Plymouth Argyle vs Portsmouth stats

The two sides have previously met on 22 occasions in all competitions, with 11 draws on the board, six wins for Argyle and five for Pompey. This week’s travelling side are winless in their last six visits to Home Park since their last win in 2015.

Plymouth are unbeaten in their last seven leagues games against Portsmouth and have lost just one of their previous nine league appearances at home. The Pilgrims are also unbeaten in their last four league fixtures at Home Park. Three of these matches saw them score crucial stoppage time goals, including winners over Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers.