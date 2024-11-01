Terry Devlin has shared his honest opinion on the step up Pompey are currently trying to cope with since their promotion to the Championship.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And it’s no surprise to hear the Northern Irishman claim it’s far superior to the levels he experienced last season as the Blues won the race for the League One title.

The 20-year-old, who featured 19 times for Pompey in the third tier following his move from Irish League football, was handed his maiden Championship start in last Friday night’s 2-1 defeat at the hands of Sheffield Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Devlin has had to wait patiently for chances this season, despite the Blues struggling to pick up points as they sit bottom of the table with a quarter of the season already played. But the midfielder showed no signs of rust as he produced a man-of-the-match display amid another disappointing result for John Mousinho’s men - and despite playing out of position at right-back.

It’s likely the Northern Ireland under-21 international’s reward will be a second successive start when Pompey meet Hull at the MKM Stadium on Saturday.

But after appearing to settle well into Championship life, following impressive cameos from the bench against QPR and Cardiff, he’s under no illusions of the enormous task that awaits him and his team-mates every time they step onto the pitch this season.

Devlin told BBC Radio Solent: ‘Obviously, it (the Championship) is miles, miles better and it’s such a ruthless league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It just feels like any time you make a mistake, you just get punished instantly. It’s just so tough and, you know, it’s going to be like that for the rest of the year.

‘We knew coming into this season it was going to be tough. It was always going to be a step up.

‘There’s absolutely no easy games in this league. We’ve seen that now and you know, we just need to keep together, stay together as a group and our luck will turn.’

Pompey’s ability to cope with Championship football has been questioned several times this season, with the Blues losing half the games they’ve played so far and recording just the single victory along the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That form, along with injuries, has forced Mousinho’s hand at times as he tries to identify a winning formula. Indeed, Devlin is the third player to operate at right-back already alongside team-mates Jordan Williams and Zak Swanson.

It’s a position the midfielder knows to an extent having featured there at times last season. And while it might not be his first-choice role, he admitted he’ll happily play wherever the manager asks.

‘I’m happy to play anywhere for the team and if the lads need me there or the gaffer needs me there, then I’ll play there,’ said Devlin.