The incredible number of players Portsmouth have already turned to this season compared to Leeds, Sunderland & other Championship rivals
Pompey’s chance to bounce back to winning ways evaded them last week when Sheffield Wednesday edged out a 2-1 win at Fratton Park to put further daylight between them and the relegation zone.
After clinging onto their Championship survival last season, the Owls have started this campaign in a much more confident manner, banking 15 points so far.
However, Pompey’s struggles continue as they remain at the foot of the Championship table, with just eight points on the board. John Mousinho’s side are in desperate need of some more wins, having waited until earlier this month to bank their first of the season against QPR.
Mousinho has made several changes to his starting line ups over the past five fixtures, including deploying all three of his senior goalkeepers in that time. A lengthy injury list is also causing some selection issues, as Pompey had eight players out of contention at the start of the week. Fortunately, Nicolas Schmid and Will Norris have both been cleared for this weekend but others are still looking at time on the sidelines.
After 12 games played in the Championship this season, the Blues have fielded the second-highest amount of players throughout their fixtures so far. According to Transfermarkt figures, both Pompey and the recently relegated Luton Town have deployed 28 different players through starting lineups and substitutes.
Only Burnley, who are challenging for both promotion and the title at this point, have fielded more with 32 different players across the 12 matches. Here is the full list of individual players to be given time on the pitch in the Championship so far this campaign.
|Championship Club
|Players Used
|Burnley
|32
|Luton Town
|28
|Portsmouth
|28
|Stoke City
|27
|Plymouth Argyle
|27
|Derby County
|26
|Hull City
|26
|Oxford United
|26
|Norwich City
|26
|Middlesbrough
|25
|Queens Park Rangers
|25
|Cardiff City
|25
|Millwall
|24
|Sheffield United
|24
|Watford
|24
|Sunderland
|24
|Blackburn Rovers
|23
|Bristol City
|23
|West Brom
|22
|Coventry City
|21
|Sheffield Wednesday
|21
|Preston North End
|21
|Leeds United
|21
|Swansea City
|20
Last season, when Pompey charged to the League One title and automatic promotion up to the Championship, they fielded a total of 29 different players by the final match.
In the final tally, the Blues were down towards the lower end, as Charlton Athletic turned to 42 different players and oversaw two manager sackings during a difficult season.
Pompey are up against Hull City this Saturday before their focus shifts to taking on Wayne Rooney’s Plymouth Argyle, who last saw out a thrilling 3-3 draw against Preston North End but remain just one point above the bottom three and four points ahead of the Fratton Park outfit.