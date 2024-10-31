How many different players have Championship clubs fielded so far this season?

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pompey’s chance to bounce back to winning ways evaded them last week when Sheffield Wednesday edged out a 2-1 win at Fratton Park to put further daylight between them and the relegation zone.

After clinging onto their Championship survival last season, the Owls have started this campaign in a much more confident manner, banking 15 points so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Pompey’s struggles continue as they remain at the foot of the Championship table, with just eight points on the board. John Mousinho’s side are in desperate need of some more wins, having waited until earlier this month to bank their first of the season against QPR.

Mousinho has made several changes to his starting line ups over the past five fixtures, including deploying all three of his senior goalkeepers in that time. A lengthy injury list is also causing some selection issues, as Pompey had eight players out of contention at the start of the week. Fortunately, Nicolas Schmid and Will Norris have both been cleared for this weekend but others are still looking at time on the sidelines.

After 12 games played in the Championship this season, the Blues have fielded the second-highest amount of players throughout their fixtures so far. According to Transfermarkt figures, both Pompey and the recently relegated Luton Town have deployed 28 different players through starting lineups and substitutes.

Only Burnley, who are challenging for both promotion and the title at this point, have fielded more with 32 different players across the 12 matches. Here is the full list of individual players to be given time on the pitch in the Championship so far this campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Championship Club Players Used Burnley 32 Luton Town 28 Portsmouth 28 Stoke City 27 Plymouth Argyle 27 Derby County 26 Hull City 26 Oxford United 26 Norwich City 26 Middlesbrough 25 Queens Park Rangers 25 Cardiff City 25 Millwall 24 Sheffield United 24 Watford 24 Sunderland 24 Blackburn Rovers 23 Bristol City 23 West Brom 22 Coventry City 21 Sheffield Wednesday 21 Preston North End 21 Leeds United 21 Swansea City 20

Last season, when Pompey charged to the League One title and automatic promotion up to the Championship, they fielded a total of 29 different players by the final match.

In the final tally, the Blues were down towards the lower end, as Charlton Athletic turned to 42 different players and oversaw two manager sackings during a difficult season.

Pompey are up against Hull City this Saturday before their focus shifts to taking on Wayne Rooney’s Plymouth Argyle, who last saw out a thrilling 3-3 draw against Preston North End but remain just one point above the bottom three and four points ahead of the Fratton Park outfit.