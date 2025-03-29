'It was horrible - but I don't care': Portsmouth hero savours huge Blues triumph over Blackburn

Neil Allen
By Neil Allen

Chief sports writer

Published 29th Mar 2025, 18:14 BST
Pompey hero Josh Murphy reflected on a ‘horrible game’ - yet savoured three precious points.

The winger was the Blues’ match winner against Blackburn, finishing off Colby Bishop’s pass with a delightful curling right-footed shot.

That 20th-minute strike was a rare goal-scoring opportunity for either side in a game during which neither keeper had too much to deal with.

Indeed, Blackburn didn’t even manage a shot after Hayden Carter’s 67th-minute effort, despite trailing and facing a fourth successive defeat.

Not that it will concern Pompey, with victory lifting them seven points above the Championship relegation zone with seven to play.

And Murphy definitely didn’t care how it was achieved.

He told The News: ‘It wasn’t pretty, but that win was massive - you can see the league table - and especially important coming off the last two results that we had.

‘We needed that win. It doesn’t matter at this point how the game looks, just get the three points and be consistent, that’s something we’ve not had at times.

‘It was a horrible game, I’m sure it was just as horrible to watch as it was to play in. We got the win and, at the end of the season, nobody will really care what that game looked like. Just get the three points.

‘It was a weird match, it was scrappy, obviously in the second half Blackburn dominated the ball and we stuck in, we fouled at the right times, where we haven’t fouled and let them break in other games.

‘It’s about breaking up play and giving us a chance to see the game out - and winning.’

Josh Murphy admitted it was 'horrible' - but savoured three priceless points for Pompey against Blackburn. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Murphy’s first-half finish represented his seventh goal of the season as he continues to stake a compelling claim for player of the year honours.

It has unquestionably been an impressive maiden campaign at Fratton Park for the ex-Oxford United Wembley hero.

Although, despite his crucial contribution against Blackburn, he wasn’t happy with his own performance in the 1-0 victory.

He added: ‘I’m playing quite well apart from today. I know I scored, but I thought I was quite poor, which was annoying.

‘But, at the end of the day, we won - that is the main thing.’

