'It's a boost': Portsmouth boss' latest on new signing ahead of crucial Blackburn Rovers clash
And the Blues boss has welcomed the much-needed ‘boost’ the Swedish international hands his defensive options, at a critical moment in the season.
Milosevic’s anticipated availability for the crucial clash with Valerien Ismael’s side has been given the green light, with the 33-year-old building his fitness since his arrival was confirmed earlier this month.
With the likes of Hayden Matthews, Conor Shaughnessy, Rob Atkinson and Ibane Bowat all sidelined, Pompey have been plunged into the realms of a central defensive crisis in recent weeks.
Skipper Marlon Pack has been utilised in the role, before Connor Ogilvie was shifted from the left-back position he’s excelled in for the loss at Preston last time out.
Ryley Towler hasn’t been favoured, but Mousinho now has some further specialist centre-back availability for the Rovers game in the shape of the former Nottingham Forest man.
Now the Pompey boss has to weigh up the level of Milosevic’s involvement, for a crucial game in their fight for Championship survival.
He said: ‘It’s a boost to have Alex available and we’re looking forward to having him going into the Blackburn game.
‘It’s something we’ve taken our time on, because of the amount of time he’s spent out of season. It’s been since November since his last game, so it great to have him now.
‘It was one of those where we picked up those three injuries in a week, Shaughs (Shaughnessy, Rob (Atkinson) and Hayden (Matthews).
‘We found ourselves really short at centre-back, so we thought it was the wise thing to do.
‘It gives us that extra option at centre-back, and that is the most important thing why we are a bit thin on the ground at the moment.‘
Milosevic’s immediate presence for Blackburn arrives at the right time, with there still not sign of a return for Pompey’s other injured considerations in that area.
Shaughnessy is the closest to make a comeback, with the League One title winner now at the six-week mark after the hamstring injury suffered against Cardiff last month.
Atkinson is also expected to feature again this season, after being hit a calf setback in the success over QPR.
Matthews’ camaign is over, however, after undergoing surgery on his ankle - also in the QPR game and Ibane Bowat will not return until pre-season training.
The Fulham arrival suffered a knee patella tendon injury in training last September, shortly after agreeing a move to Fratton Park.
