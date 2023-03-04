The attacking midfielder, who only joined the U’s on transfer deadline day, has been told he’ll miss the rest of the season with an ankle injury.

Thomas had made only one appearance for his new side since his switch from QPR – a 30-minute cameo outing as a substitute against Oxford on February 18.

Now he can expect to miss the remainder of Cambridge’s battle to avoid relegation following the injury ligaments setback he picked up in training.

‘Ten weeks (he’ll be out), so that’s his season done unfortunately,’ head coach Mark Bonner told Cambridgeshire Live.

‘It’s horrible isn’t it, it’s a disaster really for us and for him.

‘I think what we saw in George in the half an hour was a really exciting cameo of what was going to be coming, and why we’d added him, and that creativity that we wanted, but it’s not there. He’s rolled his ankle, he’s done his ankle ligaments, and it’s going to be a longer-term one.

‘It’s tough for us. It’s sort of symbolic a little bit of what we’ve had so often in the season, but it is what it is. We’ve got 13 games, this is the squad we’ve got, and we’ve got to crack on and get on with it.

Former QPR midfielder George Thomas was linked with a move to Pompey in the 2022 January transfer window Picture: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

‘That’s not lacking empathy to him or us. We’re recognising that it’s not ideal for us, far from it, but at the same time, we are where we are, so roll your sleeves up and let’s go.’

However, no move materialised as the R’s insisted the Welshman was a key member of their squad.

Eleven QPR appearances followed the call to keep Thomas as Loftus Road last term. However, the decision was made to mutually terminate his stay at the Championship side in January following just four outings in 2022-23.

The attacking midfielder’s injury blow is reminiscent of former Pompey defender’s Steve Seddon’s spell at the Abbey Stadium.

He was brought in on loan during the last transfer window but has managed just 51 minutes of football since.

That’s after he suffered a fractured cheekbone and eye socket on his debut against Bristol Rovers on January 7.

At the time the former Fratton favourite was estimated to be out for six weeks.

He’s making a good recovery but is not expected to face the today.

Ex-Blues defender Michael Morrison is anticipated to be part of the U’s side, though, with the centre-back an ever-presence in the Cambridge back line following his January switch.

However, Adam May, Harvey Knibbs, Harrison Dunk and Fejiri Okenabirhie will play no part.