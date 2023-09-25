'It’s a step up' - former Portsmouth, Millwall & Luton midfielder's bold claim following free transfer move to A-League and Adelaide United
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 30-year-old also believes his switch to Adelaide United will allow him to ‘kick on and improve’ as a player after stagnating in English football’s third tier and playing ‘to them levels’.
Tunnicliffe’s free transfer move to Australia was confirmed last week following the Blues’ decision not to offer the former Luton and Millwall player a new deal at the end of last term.
He departed Fratton Park after a two-year stint that saw him feature 69 times for League One Pompey, scoring three goals and recording 11 assists.
The midfielder joins an Adelaide side who finished the 2023-23 season in third place and will kick off their 2023-24 campaign with a home game against Central Coast Mariners on October 20.
Explaining his decision to move to Coopers Stadium, Tunnicliffe told local reporters: ‘It’s an opportunity I don’t think I could turn down.
‘Speaking to people who have played out here before, they said Adelaide is in the top echelons of clubs in the A-League.
‘The league’s getting better, I think it’s a step up for me professionally to the level I’ve been playing at recently.
‘And obviously (the move) gets me out of my comfort zone. I’m a long way from home, trying something new. I’ve done the same thing for 10-12 years now so I think this is the sort of change I need to kick-on and improve.
‘I’m a bit older now. Doing the same thing you sort of stagnate. You play to them levels so now I want to test myself in a good league.
‘I’ve spoke to Warren Joyce (ex-Bolton player and Melbourne City manager) that’s been here recently and he said, it’s a tough league to play in and I’ll test myself against old different types of players.’
Last season Tunnicliffe started 17 games for Pompey following John Mousinho’s arrival as head coach in January but didn’t feature in the Blues’ last three games as focus turned to the future.
Telling reporters what they can expect from him in an Adelaide shirt, he said: ‘I think I’m a leader with some of my actions, not really speaking, I think. I lead by example on the pitch, off the pitch.
‘I want to drive standards, so I work hard. So, yeah, if I can bring what I normally do then hopefully some of the other boys can learn off that. Hopefully they can pick up some good traits that I’ve picked up off all the players and experienced players I’ve played with.
‘I think I’m at that age now where I’m in my prime of physicality and experience, where some of the stuff I do can rub off on the talented young players.’