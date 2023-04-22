Ryan Tunnicliffe's Portsmouth absence explained as squad omission raises questions about former Millwall and Luton man's future
John Mousinho has shed light on Ryan Tunnicliffe’s absence for Pompey’s 1-0 win against Accrington.
The Blues head coach admitted he was being ‘forward focused’ with his decision not to call upon the 30-year-old as he instead opted to hand academy graduate Harry Jewitt-White his full league debut against John Coleman’s side.
Tunnicliffe, who has started 17 of Mousinho’s 21 games in charge, didn’t even make the bench for the Fratton Park fixture.
Indeed, Louis Thompson was the only midfield option among the seven substitutes named, with Joe Morrell (suspended) and Jay Mingi seemingly out of favour.
With Jewitt-White joining Marlon Pack and Tom Lowery in the centre of the park, Tunnicliffe’s omission casts doubt over the former Millwall and Luton man’s Pompey future.
He’s one of 10 senior first-team players whose contract expires at the end of the season. And that’s something Mousinho also touched upon in his post-match interview with BBC Radio Solent.
Here’s what the Blues boss said when asked whether Tunnicliffe’s absence was because of tactics or injury?
‘No injury, just being forward focused’, replied Mousinho.
‘It was one of those where I’ve seen everything that I need to see from Ryan and, again, freshening things up in terms of bringing Harry in.
‘Ryan’s been excellent. I think everyone agrees, over the past three months here, he’s put in some really good performances. But I think the one that people talk about is rejuvenation in terms of his career and hopefully he’s done that and he goes on to really good things, whether that’s here or something else.
‘But absolutely no issues at all. He’s been really good. He took the news really well yesterday (Friday) and will be back training fully next week, I’m sure.’
Since joining Pompey on a free transfer from Luton in the summer of 2021, Tunnicliffe has made 69 appearances for the club, scoring three goals and recording 11 assists.
After an impressive start, his Blues career looked to be over at the start of this season, with a move to the MLs or the Australian A-League mooted.
However, he was brought back in from the cold in October, after just 26 minutes of League One football, to once again establish himself in the Pompey first team.
He’s missed just five games since then, including Saturday’s win against Accrington.
Now many will wonder whether Tunnicliffe has played his last game for the club, with just two games remaining and Morrell due to return from his four-match ban against Derby next Saturday.