There’s a key reason why Middlesbrough are reportedly insisting an option to buy is not included in the deal that will see Aussie winger Sammy Silvera move to Pompey on loan this season - Michael Carrick!

The Boro boss remains a huge admirer of his £500,000 purchase from Central Coast Mariners last summer. Despite a mixed maiden season in English football last term, with the 23-year-old scoring four goals and registering two assists in 37 Championship outings, he’s still excited by the forward’s undoubted potential.

Described as a low-risk gamble as he headed to the Riverside Stadium last July, Silvera wasn’t expected to feature as frequently as he did during the 2023-24 campaign, with Carrick wanting to give the prospect time to adapt to his new surroundings and to develop is raw talent.

Injuries forced the Boro boss’ arm, though, more times that he wanted as Silvera racked up 48 games in all competitions - which is more than what Socceroos team-mate Kusini Yengi did during his first season at Fratton Park following his move from Western Sydney Wanderers.

Yet despite supposed clear flaws in his game and a spell away from Middlesbrough reportedly in the process of being completed, Carrick remains convinced of the levels Silvera can reach. Speaking to Teeside Live in March, he insisted the player has an exciting future ahead of him.

Carrick said: ‘I’m excited by Sammy. It was a huge step for him to come over in the summer. The intensity in this league in comparison to what he’s been used to, it is a big change. But he’s dealt with it really well.

‘He’s got huge talent and he’s a really dangerous player. He’s shown that in glimpses so far. He now wants more football, and he should do. I’m really excited to see what he can do between now and the end of the season. He always seems to find a way.

‘He’s got moments in him, he’s dangerous, he’s sharp and he knows where the goal is. He’s improving all the time in what is a big learning season for him. He’ll admit that himself. It was a big factor for him this season, adapting, and I think he’s showing really good signs. I’m really excited to see what he’s going to be capable of doing the rest of this season and beyond.’

Silvera scored eight goals and produced five assists as he helped Central Coast Mariners to the A-League title ahead of his move to Middlesbrough in 2023. The winger, who prefers to play on the left to cut in on his stronger right foot, has five senior Australia caps despite being born in London.