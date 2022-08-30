‘It’s amazing what you can achieve with like-minded people in one room’ - Table-topping boss hails Portsmouth squad unity after heart-warming social media video
Danny Cowley praised his Pompey side's togetherness in the wake of Louis Thompson’s double leg break.
Although the Blues boss warned the real test lies ahead.
Saturday’s victory over Port Vale saw a heart-warming video posted by the club, with Louis Thompson celebrating the triumph over FaceTime with team-mates.
The footage was applauded by the Fratton faithful, with many praising the togetherness and unity within the newly-formed squad.
Cowley admitted the players dedicated the three points to the injured midfielder – and insists success with previous clubs also stemmed from possessing a united dressing room.
He told The News: ‘Louis is a really important person to us, a really important player but, first and foremost, a really important person and he was in the forefront of all of our minds last week.
‘The boys were really motivated to try to find the win for Louis. We went out to his music and we came into his music as well.
‘I’ve been lucky enough to have a number of promotions and be a part of some successful teams and the one thing they all had in common is that togetherness and spirit.
‘It’s amazing what you can achieve when you have like-minded players and like-minded people together in one room.’
The pre-season trip to Spain saw a number of bonding activities in a bid to strengthen relationships within the squad.
And while the Blues sit top of League One, Cowley is quick to stress that tougher times could potentially lie ahead.
He continued: ‘The test of any team is in the moment of adversity when things get tough.
‘It’s easy to be together when the grass is green and the roses are red and things are going well but the real test is in the difficult moment.
‘We’re working hard to build the relationships so that if and when those moments do arise we can tackle them together.’