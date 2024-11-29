Pompey have endured a frustrating week off the pitch following the late cancellations of their games against Blackburn and Millwall.

But the Blues’ disappointment has further strands to it when you take into consideration their ongoing injury worries and new league position.

Since last playing against Preston North End three weeks ago, head coach John Mousinho has not seen any of his walking wounded return sufficiently to put themselves in contention against Swansea on Saturday. In fact, their injury situation might just have got worse, with news that Kusini Yengi is awaiting the results of a scan after he picked up a knee injury while on international duty with Australia.

Meanwhile, the Blues have not been able to carry forward the momentum that their win against PNE - plus performances against Hull and Plymouth - afforded them. Indeed, they have since returned to the bottom of the Championship table following the international break.

It’s also worth noting that of the eight teams currently within touching distance of Pompey, only QPR and Luton have picked up wins since league matters resumed, leaving Coventry, Oxford, Preston, Plymouth, Cardiff and Hull in much more perilous positions and in desperate need of form.

On the injury situation, with the likes of Conor Shaughnessy, Jacob Farrell and Jordan Williams remaining sidelined, The News’ chief sports writer said: ‘What’s also incredibly frustrating is that, of all the players out injured, those three weeks haven’t allowed anyone to come back from injury.

‘Perhaps Yengi will be available Saturday, we don’t know, but it’s not like this delay has allowed players to come back - brilliant, the team will be stronger. They’ll be the same, the same squad basically that was available for Preston at Swansea, with no games played in between. That’s a major frustration.’

Pompey fans wait for the lights to be switched on Fratton Park on Wednesday night | National World

On the Blues slipping to 24th in the standings following the cancellation of both the Blackburn and Millwall fixtures, Allen added: ‘Pompey were building up some nice momentum and they’ve not been able to maintain that momentum through absolutely no fault of their own.

‘We’re talking about three weeks before their next match (at Swansea) - and it’s frustrating, it’s as simple as that.

‘Pompey were on a bit of a high, but they’re bottom of the league again, and when you look at it, Oxford - they’re dropping down the league, Plymouth got hammered (on Wednesday against Norwich).

‘Suddenly you’re thinking, if Pompey can get three points against Millwall, you’re very close to those clubs again, which gives a bit of hope as well. Instead, they did not play again, which is frustrating!’