Pompey are awaiting the results of a scan to know the full extent of Kusini Yengi’s latest injury.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The forward was a noticeable absentee from the Blues’ team sheet for Wednesday night’s cancelled game against Millwall. A knee injury picked up on international duty with Australia prevented the Fratton favourite from being considered.

It’s highly likely the complaint will also keep the 25-year-old - who has endured a stop-start campaign to date - out of Saturday’s scheduled Championship trip to Swansea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But until Pompey receive the results of a scan that was taken last Friday, they remain in the dark over how long the striker will remain sidelined.

Speaking to the media ahead of the Swans fixture, head coach John Mousinho said: ‘Kusini was out of the squad last night. He picked up an injury during the game when Australia played Bahrain (on Tuesday, November 19).

‘He managed to finish the game, so there were no major issues, but his knee was slightly swollen afterwards.

‘He flew back Tuesday night, got the treatment Wednesday that he needed, was scanned on Friday afternoon, so we’re just awaiting the final scan result before putting a timescale on it.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yengi has featured just nine times for Pompey this season because of groin injuries. He is yet to score for the Blues in the Championship, but was gaining much-needed confidence and fitness after being handed a starting role for the Fratton Park outfit’s past three games.

The return of Colby Bishop - who was due to start against Millwall - will cushion the blow, though, with last season’s top scorer scheduled to lead the line against the Swans on Saturday.

Mousinho added: ‘With knees, ankles and hips, we’re always really wary so we’re not sure and we’re going to wait to see how the specialist reads the scan.

‘But this week I haven’t paid a huge amount of attention to it. My brief was Kusini wasn’t going to be fit for the weekend (game at Blackburn), wasn’t fit for Wednesday and those were the words I needed to hear.

‘Obviously, I’ll keep checking but I don’t think he’ll be available for the weekend.’