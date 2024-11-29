Pompey have rearranged their trip to Blackburn Rovers after last weekend’s postponement.

And the Blues have offered to cover the cost of coach travel to Ewood Park, after seeing back-to-back Championship fixtures bite the dust.

Those who were part of the official coach travel with Lucketts for last weekend’s match, will be able to make the long trek to Lancashire free of charge.

And in a further act of goodwill, Pompey will fund two further coaches without cost for fans who want to go to the game.

The clash with John Eustace’s side will now take place on Wednesday, January 15 (7.45pm).

It means a busy start to 2025 for John Mousinho’s side, who now face five games in 15 days in January.

With the FA Cup third round weekend at the start of that run, the schedule could be made even tighter if the Blues fixture is moved to the back end of the weekend of Saturday, January 11.

After the Blackburn trip, Pompey entertain Middlesbrough on Saturday, January 11 with Stoke coming to Fratton Park on Wednesday, January 22. The busy run concludes with a trip to West Brom on Saturday, January 25.

The Fratton clash with Millwall also has to be rearranged, after a power cut forced a postponement on Wednesday night.

Fans can book their free Blackburn travel from 2pm today HERE with a refunded £10 deposit required - bookings will be accepted on a first come, first served basis. Once spaces are filled booking will cost £45 for adults and £40 for children (15 and under).