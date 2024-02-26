Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tom Lowery can still play a significant role in Pompey’s Championship charge.

And Joe Rafferty sees no reason the midfield can’t return to the form which played a major role in rejuvenating the Blues’ campaign as it hit a brick wall over the Christmas period.

Lowery is facing up to the latest in a long line of injury setbacks, after tearing his hamstring in the win over Cambridge earlier this month,

It was a desperate blow for the 26-year-old, who finally had momentum after returning from knee surgery which had kept him out for five months.

Lowery’s comeback coincided with a return to form, after the promotion push hit the buffers with one win in seven over the festive period.

Five wins and a draw followed with the former Crewe man in the side, as John Mousinho’s side benefited from Lowery’s craft.

He is now expected to be sidelined for a six-week period, with the midfielder a couple of weeks in that period of recovery.

Lowery’s return will then need to be built carefully, but Rafferty echoed the consensus from the dressing room Pompey can still have an impact on that season.

And, after fearing the worst for his team-mate, the Scouser feels that’s a positive.

Rafferty said: ‘I’m gutted for Tom.

‘He was just starting to get a run of games and he’s a really good player.

‘I’m really gutted for him, but to be honest, I’m happy it’s nothing more serious.

‘I think when he went down everyone was expecting the worst, especially with the luck he’s had.

It’s not season over for him, so we just need to get him back fit.

‘Tom does his absolute best to stay fit every single day, so if we can get him fit and firing we’ve seen how good of a player he can be.