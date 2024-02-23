D-Day for midfielder amid latest blow and Portsmouth injury carnage

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tom Lowery is set to find out his injury fate after his latest setback.

The midfielder was yesterday seeing a specialist, with Pompey holding the breath over the extent of the hamstring injury picked up against Cambridge United last week.

And that means there should be clarity over the amount of time Lowery faces on the sidelines, by the time John Mousinho’s side go to Charlton this weekend.

The 26-year-old has been sent reeling by the latest in a succession of injury blows, which have hampered his time at Fratton Park.

Boss John Mousinho accepted responsibility for the issue, with Lowery playing seven games on the bounce after his five-month lay-off while new boy Owen Moxon bedded in at PO4.

Lowery’s return to the fray after knee surgery in August coincided with an upturn in form for Mousinho’s side, after their Christmas struggles.

Now, of course, he joins a long line of injuries which have hampered Pompey this season, with the midfield department being hit hardest.

Mousinho has already confirmed Lowery suffered a grade 2c tear which means the tear extends into the tendon. The Pompey boss confirmed it’s the location of the tear more than the size which could present problems for the former Crewe man.

Mousinho said: ‘Tom is seeing a specialist and we will have more news on that by Saturday.

‘There’s no new information on that, we knew we would come back and speak to the press about it after the Charlton game, because we needed the specialist to see the scan.