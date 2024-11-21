Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey’s reaction to their latest defensive setback has been well received.

John Mousinho confirmed this week that a new centre-back will be on his January shopping list after revealing Conor Shaughnessy will be out until the new year with a new calf issue.

There was hope the central defender, who has been on the Blues’ injured list since the second weekend of the current campaign, would return after the international break to help shore up a Pompey defence that has leaked 28 Championship goals already this season.

However, it’s anticipated the Irishman won’t be back for at least another six weeks, leaving the Blues to rely on previous long-term injured duo Regan Poole and Tom McIntyre - plus midfielder Marlon Pack, who replaced the latter in the backline for the recent win against Preston North End.

Mousinho’s growing reluctance to turn to Ryley Towler while deadline-day signing Ibane Bowat sits out the entire season through injury will have made the search for additional defensive cover a necessity.

But Shaughnessy’s continued absence and the man management that will be needed once he’s fully fit has sped up that search.

And it’s a stance that has the full backing of The News’ Neil Allen, who believes a Championship-ready centre-back is a must during the January transfer window.

Speaking in the latest episode of Pompey Talk, which is available to watch on Freeview channel 262, Allen said: ‘Without doubt (it’s needed). Let’s not forget Pompey have one of the worst defensive records in this league.

‘Marlon’s been playing there, McIntyre and Poole have come back from injury (and too much has been expected of them), Ryler Towler started the season but has now dropped out - and we have to remember that Towler was never a regular in League One last year, so it was going to be tough on the lad to suddenly come up to the Championship and expect to be a regular starter.

‘So they need to get another centre-half in. I’ve said many, many times that I wanted them to bring in an experienced Championship centre-half in the summer.

‘They went down the Ibane Bowat route but he got injured through no fault of his own or the club, but it’s a position they need to strengthen.

‘I don’t want to say it’s a problem issue, it’s just a position that remains a concern - the fact that they leak goals, the fact that two long-term injured players have come back and they’ve had ups and downs, and now they’re playing a player who was named in last season’s League One tram of the season as a central midfielder.

‘It’s the right call from Pompey. They need to look at that.’