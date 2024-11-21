‘What’s point in me being here?’: Portsmouth boss on Ryley Towler’s reaction after savage squad axing
That’s the admission of Blues boss John Mousinho, after axing the defender and favouring midfielder Marlon Pack in the middle of his back line against Preston.
But Mousinho has heaped praise on Towler for his handling of being taken out of the squad for the first time this season and, seemingly, falling further down the Fratton pecking order.
The Pompey boss made the call to drop Tom McIntyre from the starting XI last time out, but it was Pack and not the 22-year-old who filled his position in the 3-1 win.
After five starts on the spin at the start of the season it now sees Towler a distance from gaining further minutes, but Mousinho had words of praise for the popular defender.
He feels there are areas for Towler to work on if he is to force his way back into contention, a challenge the former Bristol City man is taking on.
Mousinho said: ‘Ryley reacted really well in terms of not throwing his toys out of the pram.
‘It was a decision he would’ve had every right to be upset about. He could’ve felt what’s the point in me being here?
‘I spoke to him on Saturday morning and explained my reasons for the decision, my reasons for bringing Marlon in and also spoke about him not being included.
‘It wasn’t just a case of dismissing Ryley. We spoke about a number of factors behind making that decision and it’s never straightforward, especially when you’re a centre-back and someone who’s played all those games as a centre midfielder comes in and slots into that position.
‘That wasn’t lost on me but Ryley has reacted well and trained well since.
‘I spoke to Ryley specifically about a few things we’d like him to add to his game. He has taken that on board and has been working away on it.
‘He’s been really unlucky during a lot of his time at the football club.
‘I guess the state of play and results in both seasons have dictated how much he’s been able to play and how much we’ve been able to develop him.’
