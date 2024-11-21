Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ryley Towler was entitled to question his place at Pompey after being dealt his latest selection setback.

That’s the admission of Blues boss John Mousinho, after axing the defender and favouring midfielder Marlon Pack in the middle of his back line against Preston.

But Mousinho has heaped praise on Towler for his handling of being taken out of the squad for the first time this season and, seemingly, falling further down the Fratton pecking order.

After five starts on the spin at the start of the season it now sees Towler a distance from gaining further minutes, but Mousinho had words of praise for the popular defender.

Mousinho said: ‘Ryley reacted really well in terms of not throwing his toys out of the pram.

‘It was a decision he would’ve had every right to be upset about. He could’ve felt what’s the point in me being here?

‘I spoke to him on Saturday morning and explained my reasons for the decision, my reasons for bringing Marlon in and also spoke about him not being included.

‘It wasn’t just a case of dismissing Ryley. We spoke about a number of factors behind making that decision and it’s never straightforward, especially when you’re a centre-back and someone who’s played all those games as a centre midfielder comes in and slots into that position.

‘That wasn’t lost on me but Ryley has reacted well and trained well since.

‘I spoke to Ryley specifically about a few things we’d like him to add to his game. He has taken that on board and has been working away on it.

‘He’s been really unlucky during a lot of his time at the football club.

‘I guess the state of play and results in both seasons have dictated how much he’s been able to play and how much we’ve been able to develop him.’