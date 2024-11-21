Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

John Mousinho is adamant Pompey’s January transfer work has to focus on the here and now with their Championship place at stake.

And the Blues boss believes there’s already enough players in his squad who fall into the development category at present.

It’s becoming increasingly apparent what unfolds in the winter window is going to have a fundamental impact on the survival hopes of Mousinho’s men this term.

And the 38-year-old has made his stance abundantly clear, the strengthening which takes place in the new year has to be on players who can immediately impact the first-team picture.

Mousinho has revealed a new centre-back is now a priority, with Conor Shaughnessy once again sidelined and no clear time frame for the League One title to be back at full throttle.

A criticism of Pompey’s summer recruitment is players were landed with an eye to the future, over those ready for extended second-tier action.

He said: ‘What we’d look for with the majority of players we’re looking at in January, if not all of them, is ones who can impact the team straight away.

‘That’s borne out of a couple things.

‘With the squad balance, we feel we’ve got enough players in that development category at the moment.

‘We have players in different positions where it’s looking good for the future in terms of developing those players and adding value to them.

‘But then it’s the league position - and the league position dictates what we have to do in the January.

‘The league position last January dictated we needed players who could come in and impact what we’re doing in the here and now.

‘So that’s what we did and we brought in Callum Lang, Owen Moxon, Tom McIntyre and Myles Peart-Harris - all players who went straight into the side when they were available.

‘The remit this January is to do something very similar.’