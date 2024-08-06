It’s ‘touch and go’ whether Josh Murphy will be available for Pompey’s Championship opener against Leeds United on Saturday.

Blues boss John Mousinho provided the injury latest on the summer arrival from Oxford United at BBC Solent’s fans’ forum on Monday night - more than 48 hours after the winger took a blow to his right ankle in Saturday’s pre-season defeat at the hands of Charlton.

Speaking to The News immediately after the game in south London, the Pompey boss played down any injury fears by insisting it was a ‘contact injury’ that was picked up in the 43rd minute at the Valley.

In his most recent update, Mousinho maintained Pompey weren’t ‘too concerned’. But with the trip to Elland Road just four days away, he conceded the former Norwich and Cardiff man was a doubt for the Leeds game.

He said: ‘Josh has had a scan today (Monday). His ankle swelled up pretty much straight away.

‘When we saw the challenge and there was a bit of contact on the ankle, we didn’t think it was too serious. But he’ll probably be touch and go for the weekend - which a bit of a blow because I think Josh has probably been the outstanding player so far in pre-season.

‘But it’s something we’re not too concerned about and hopefully we’ll have him back quickly.’

Murphy, who sealed Oxford’s return to the Championship last season thanks to his Wembley double in the U’s’ play-off final victory against Bolton, bagged two goals in four pre-season outings for the Blues this summer.

While Pompey sweat on his fitness, both Tom McIntyre (hamstring) and Jacob Farrell (knee) have already been ruled out of the game at Elland Road.