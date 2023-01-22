And insisted Fratton Park can play a vital role in his success if he can reignite his new side’s campaign.

The 36-year-old was unveiled by the Blues on Friday, following a two-and-a-half week search for Danny Cowley’s successor.

Richard Hughes and Andy Cullen pinpointed the then Oxford United defender as their ideal candidate ahead of Liam Manning and Ian Foster, who were also believed to be front runners.

There was an air of anticipation from supporters following his arrival, with the Pompey board opting to hand Mosuinho his first managerial job rather than venturing down the tried and tested route.

However, McAnuff is adamant anxious Blues supporters should look at the success achieved by Kieran McKenna at Ipswich and Steven Schumacher at Plymouth as prime examples of why Michael Eisner and Co have made the correct call.

The former midfielder told the English Football League Highlights Show on ITV: ‘I really like it.

‘We’re seeing a trend now of a younger coach type player taking over clubs rather than the traditional manager role that we’ve seen.

Jobi McAnuff believes Pompey made the right call in appointing John Mousinho.

‘You only have to look at the likes of Kieran McKenna and Steven Schumacher and the jobs they’re doing.

‘There’s a freshness to it. They’ve gone down the tried and tested route at Fratton Park and it hasn’t got them to where they want to go.’

Despite having one day of training with his new side ahead of their contest against Exeter on Saturday, Mousinho’s men were able to pick up their first victory in League One since October.

And McAnuff has insisted the Blues must now utilise their home advantage to reignite their campaign.

He added: ‘He couldn’t have asked for a better start to break that duck, certainly at Fratton Park.

‘It was nine games without a win before Saturday and you want players stepping up. Marlon Pack with an absolute screamer in his first game back in the league since his red card.

‘When you’re having a good day, goals like Joe Morrell’s go in as well.

