Callum Lang is convinced the Championship is finally seeing the best of him - thanks to Pompey.

The attacker has been in sparkling form for the Blues this season, establishing himself as arguably their most important player.

It represents a cherished second chance for the 26-year-old to prove his worth in the Championship, following the disappointment of 2022-23 with Wigan.

He scored once in 35 appearances for Leam Richardson’s side during a chaotic season which saw the club dogged by financial problems, incurring a three-point deduction, and were ultimately relegated.

Now he’s back and, with four goals to accompany his outstanding form, Lang is certainly catching the eye.

He told The News: ‘My last time in the Championship was with Wigan and there was a lot going on around the club, it was a hard season.

‘Probably at the start of the season my levels were pretty strong, but I didn’t get the numbers I’d normally want. I’ve done that this year (in the Championship), adding numbers with the performances.

‘Looking back at Wigan, it’s frustrating talking about it even now. This was the club you grew up with and, with everything that happened surrounding it, it didn’t feel like we had a fair chance.

‘It’s a lot different at Pompey, the club is definitely trying to go in the right direction. If we all stick together and everyone sticks with us, I think we’ll be all right.

‘The Championship is seeing the real me now. I’ve been dying to play at this level since the age of 19-20. I’ve felt ready for a long time, but I need to show it on a consistent basis.

‘The gaffer has given me a chance week in, week out and I just want to keep performing like I am. I work hard and look after myself, so there’s no reason why I can’t.’

Lang won the penalty which was converted by the returning Colby Bishop in Pompey’s 3-1 success over Preston last time out.

And with a trip to Blackburn on Saturday following the end of the international break, the influential attacker is looking to maintain his impressive Championship levels.

He added: ‘I’m really enjoying it this season, but, like I’ve said a few times, it needs to be consistent.

‘I must keep these levels up for the whole season and just keep enjoying my football.’