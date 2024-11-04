John Mousinho has pledged to protect the Pompey talisman almost single-handedly driving their Championship survival bid.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Callum Lang has been a revelation since arriving at Fratton Park from Wigan in January, establishing himself as a firm fans’ favourite and weighing in with eight goals in 23 games.

Having reignited their League One title charge last term, he has comfortably been the Blues’ most effective performer in the Championship as some of his colleagues struggle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nobody has more goals and assists than the tireless 26-year-old, who is regarded by Mousinho as one of the first names on his Pompey teamsheet.

Callum Lang has been head and shoulders Pompey best player in the Championship so far. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Yet with Lang also missing eight matches through injury during his time on the south coast, the Blues’ head coach knows the importance of also shielding him.

He told The News: ‘If you had a list of our best performers this season, it wouldn't be a huge list at the moment - and hopefully that grows as the season goes on.

‘But certainly Callum is right up there. He has been one of our best players and is one of the first names on the teamsheet. He’s a really important player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Even when he hasn’t scored and hasn’t got the assists, he gives us so much in terms of energy, athleticism and willingness to press. Look at the amount he creates just off the back of being a real nuisance up top.

‘I knew he had the potential and the capability to play in the Championship, having watched what he did with Wigan and seen his impact on our side as soon as he came into the team last season.

‘The first thing he did for this football club was come on against Oxford United for 28 minutes and score and assist in a massive game for us.

‘That was a time when we were low on numbers in terms of the squad, while our form hadn't been great going into that week. He gave us a massive boost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It’s just about keeping him injury free. He’s a really, really fit lad and sometimes it’s keeping him fresh.

‘We rely so heavily on his energy up front that we must make sure we give him a rest when we can. We have to keep him as fresh as we can for the season.’

Pompey head to Plymouth on Tuesday night (8pm) seeking to build on their Hull point, with Lang an essential starter.

Certainly the former Wigan man has reminded the Blues of his worth since returning last month following three games out with a groin problem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mousinho added: ‘Callum has come into the side off the back of the injury and affected the games. He’s got the goal, he’s got the assists.

‘He’s a really important player for us, but must keep making sure he improves on all the other parts of the game as well, which will make him an even better player.’