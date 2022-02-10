The Blues should, therefore, be thankful their current talisman chose to fight for his place at Fratton Park rather than seek pastures new.

The 30-year-old has risen in prominence in recent weeks and has been the club’s standout performer since being reinstated in the starting XI.

Hardly any player in League One has matched his current hot-streak of three goals and two assists in his past three games.

However, it would have been easy for the ex-Wigan man to become disillusioned with his lack of minutes earlier this term, as those ahead of him in the pecking order continued to underwhelm.

Indeed, it was no secret that Danny Cowley wasn’t going to stand in his way of a January transfer – with an offer reportedly on the table from Doncaster.

As a result, he could easily have been lining up against his current team-mates on Saturday – looking to send the Blues further down the table.

Ultimately, staying was a relatively easy choice for Jacobs to make, with Donny fighting for their League One status this season.

Michael Jacobs celebrates with Mahlon Romeo after netting Pompey's second goal against Burton. Picture: Robin Jones

Even in his modest mind, the winger would know he’s far too good to be plying his trade in a relegation battle, instead of looking to spearhead a club into play-off reckoning.

What also should receive recognition is the fact Jacobs has had to roll with the punches throughout the entirety of the campaign to become the star man.

At first, he had to deal with a failed move to Paul Cook’s Ipswich revolution in the summer, before suffering injuries and two separate bouts of illness, which limited his progress further.

His ability to pick himself off the canvas after successive blows has resonated so well with the Fratton faithful.

And the option in his current Pompey contract should be exercised to keep him at the club until the end of next season – because, without him, the Blues would be languishing closer to the relegation zone.