Jamal Lowe could be on his way to a top-flight league. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Pompey favourite Jamal Lowe could be heading up north, amid reported interest from the Scottish Premiership.

Football Insider claim that managerless Hibernian, who parted with former Bristol City and Sunderland manager Lee Johnson, have offered Lowe a potential exit route from AFC Bournemouth.

The 29-year-old has been made surplus to requirements, and a late move away from the Vitality Stadium seems likely. Hibs are said to be lining up a bid for him, and whether Lowe would entertain the offer remains to be seen.

Lowe did not feature in Bournemouth's win against Swansea City in the EFL Carabao Cup on Tuesday, despite there being rotation from the sides that has featured so far in the Premier League.

When asked about transfers, Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola told the Daily Echo: “More or less the situation continues the same as we talked about the other day.

“It will depend who leaves the club, so we have to substitute.

“Then also the chances that appear in the market.

“Normally in the last day or two, chances appear and the club has been working on it."

Lowe was a popular figure at Fratton Park, and spent two-and-a-half-seasons as a player there after being plucked from non-league outfit Hampton & Richmond Borough.

He was part of the Pompey side that won promotion from League Two in 2017, and later went on to find form in the tier above, and got an impressive 15 goals in 45 matches in the 2018/19 campaign.

Lowe left Pompey for Wigan Athletic in August 2019, and later moved to Swansea City and Bournemouth, before ending up at QPR last season.

