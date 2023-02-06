January Portsmouth target Jevani Brown charged with assault following incident In Exeter city centre

The Exeter forward, who was linked with a move to Fratton Park last month, will appear in court next week and will not feature for the Grecians until all legal proceedings have concluded.

The 28-year-old is charged with assaulting a woman in Queen Street, Exeter, in the early hours of Thursday, February 2.

Brown has been released on bail and will appear before a Magistrates' Court on Thursday, February 16.

Exeter striker Jevani Brown has been linked with a January move to Pompey Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

On Friday, the Grecians released a statement which said the player would not feature in their game against Charlton due to a ‘club disciplinary matter’.

Brown also didn’t train with the League One side last Thursday or Friday in the build-up to the Addicks’ visit to St James Park.

The former Cambridge United and Colchester front man has scored 14 goals in 32 appearances for Exeter this term.

A statement from Devon and Cornwall Police read: ‘Police were called to Queens Street, Exeter, in the early hours of Thursday, February 2, following reports of a female having been assaulted in the area. Officer attended and an arrest was made.