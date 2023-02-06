News you can trust since 1877
January Portsmouth target Jevani Brown charged with assault following incident In Exeter city centre

January Pompey target Jevani Brown has been charged with assault.

By Mark McMahon
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Feb 2023, 2:14pm

The Exeter forward, who was linked with a move to Fratton Park last month, will appear in court next week and will not feature for the Grecians until all legal proceedings have concluded.

The 28-year-old is charged with assaulting a woman in Queen Street, Exeter, in the early hours of Thursday, February 2.

Brown has been released on bail and will appear before a Magistrates' Court on Thursday, February 16.

Exeter striker Jevani Brown has been linked with a January move to Pompey Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images
On Friday, the Grecians released a statement which said the player would not feature in their game against Charlton due to a ‘club disciplinary matter’.

Brown also didn’t train with the League One side last Thursday or Friday in the build-up to the Addicks’ visit to St James Park.

The former Cambridge United and Colchester front man has scored 14 goals in 32 appearances for Exeter this term.

Prior to the charge, Pompey head coach John Mousinho had indicated Pompey’s interest in Brown could be reignited in the summer.

A statement from Devon and Cornwall Police read: ‘Police were called to Queens Street, Exeter, in the early hours of Thursday, February 2, following reports of a female having been assaulted in the area. Officer attended and an arrest was made.

‘Police have since charged a man in connection to this matter. Jevani Jason Brown, aged 28, originally from Luton but currently residing in Exeter, has been charged with assault by beating. He has been released on bail and is due to appear before Exeter Magistrates Court on Thursday 16 February.’

