John Marquis had two separate loan spells at Pompey. His last club was Bristol Rovers. (Image: Getty Images)

Former Pompey striker John Marquis is to depart Bristol Rovers this summer after they decided not to renew his contract.

The West Country club announced their retained list on Tuesday and he alongside Sam Finley are two senior players being moved on. His departure has seemingly been coming for a while as he did not make the last five match day squads, despite not nursing an injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marquis found it tough to hold down a starting spot after former Rotherham United boss Matt Taylor was installed as Joey Barton's successor. He played 42 times in all competitions though only 17 of them were starts and he departs with a record of six goals and one assist this term.

The 31-year-old was bought from Doncaster Rovers for a fee of around £1m or more back in July 2019 when Kenny Jackett was in charge. He spent two-and-a-half seasons at Fratton Park and scored 36 times in 121 games.

He was a striker that split opinion among the fan base during his time on the South Coast. Danny Cowley allowed him to leave in January 2022 and joined Lincoln City on a short-term deal before signing for Rovers in the summer.

Upon his arrival at the Memorial Stadium, then manager Joey Barton branded him 'the best in League One'. Marquis departs the Mem having got 17 goals and four assists in 84 matches helping them to 17th and 15th placed finishes in the third tier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad