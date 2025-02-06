Liverpool have high hopes for Kaide Gordon - and John Mousinho believes Pompey can provide the stage for his career to soar.

According to the Blues boss, their final signing of the January transfer window has been earmarked for a bright future by the Premier League leaders.

As a direct winger who operates on the right, Mousinho is excited about the loan capture, who will rival Matt Ritchie for a starting spot.

Liverpool had recalled Gordon from an unsuccessful loan spell at Norwich in the opening half of the season, where he made 10 appearances and scored once.

But Mousinho is relishing utilising the 20-year-old’s attacking talents in the Blues’ bid to remain in the Championship.

He told The News: ‘Kaide is a very exciting young talent who first came across my radar when we went to see Liverpool play at Old Trafford in a PL2 game at the back end of last season.

‘There were a few promising players that night, a couple who have since featured for Liverpool or gone out on loan, and Kaide was one of them. He was really promising that evening.

‘He can play anywhere across the front three behind the front man, but I think his best position is off the right.

‘He’s a direct winger, very good one-v-one, and brings a lot of excitement and a lot of potential to be that out-and-out winger which we like to see. We’re really excited to bring him in.

Kaide Gordon has joined Pompey on loan for the rest of the season. Picture: Portsmouth FC | Picture: Portsmouth FC

‘Kaide’s had a loan at Norwich, this is his second loan. He got unlucky at times there not to have more of a spell in the first-team and it’s a really good next move for him to see what he can do.

‘He played in the same Liverpool team as Harvey (Blair). There’s a really promising group coming out of their under-21s, with quite a few prospects there.

‘Kaide is certainly one of them. They have high hopes for him back at Liverpool but also it’s the right thing for him to go out and get games - and hopefully that can be here.’

While fellow new arrival Adil Aouchiche is regarded more as a number 10, Gordon is seen as a conventional winger, primarily on the right.

Mousinho added: ‘Early one we had spoken about bringing in a number six, which was Isaac (Hayden). We knew we had to do something at centre-half because of the injuries and we also managed to do Rob really early in the transfer window.

‘The next priority was those attacking positions. It was a case of not only targeting positions but also bringing in the right players - good players - so they can affect us going forward.

‘We were looking at attacking players anyway, but, as soon as Paddy got injured, it was something we needed to give us that strength in depth.’