John Mousinho reveals his immediate priorities as he maps out what Portsmouth's close season overhaul will look like

And it’s no surprise that dealing with the Blues’ out-of-contract players will be his first port of call – before turning his attentions to what else is needed to make the Fratton Park club serious promotion contenders.

Pompey closed the curtain on their latest campaign with a 2-2 draw against Wycombe on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, that, by no stretch of the imagination, means it’s time to put the feet up after another hectic nine months.

Instead, recruitment takes over the agenda – along with other details that will hopefully see the Blues competing on a more consistent basis for next term’s honours.

Michael Doyle’s Fratton Park return is part of that long-term project, with the former Pompey skipper to accept an offer to work with the academy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other ‘infrastructure’ issues will also be on the agenda, though, as Mousinho mapped out what’s in his in-tray over the days and weeks ahead.

When asked, what’s next following the draw with Wycombe, the head coach said: ‘So, we going to meet all the players this week and once the dust has settled, we’ll have a conversation with Rich (Hughes) and Andy (Cullen) and everybody at the football club about where we’re going with players and contracts etc.

Pompey head coach John Mousinho waves to his family ahead of the Blues' 2-2 draw with Wycombe at Fratton Park

‘Then, we’ve been working hard since February 1 on recruitment and what we’re going to do in the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘There’s a huge amount to do, not just recruitment but in terms of planning for next pre-season, getting the infrastructure of the club right and a few other bits ‘n’ bobs that we want to nail down for the summer.

‘So a really, really busy period.’

Pompey have 10 senior first-team players out of contract in June – a number that doesn’t include youngster Harry Jewitt-White.