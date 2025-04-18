Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

John Mousinho lifted the lid on the positivity coursing through the Pompey camp and promised: ‘We’re relishing the moment.’

The Blues boss insisted his men are ready for an Easter period which will likely define their Championship survival bid - and could potentially decide their second-tier fate.

The Blues go to Norwich City this afternoon for a critical clash, before returning to Fratton Park on Easter Monday against Norwich City.

They do so after a stoppage-time leveller against Derby County last weekend meant they go to Carrow Road with a four-point gap between them and the bottom three.

The pressure is on, but Mousinho is confident both players and fans can handle what comes next for their club.

In contrast, there’s signs of unrest at relegation rivals Cardiff City, with boss Omer Riza branding some fans ‘clueless’ off the back of criticism and the atmosphere turning toxic after their loss to Stoke last time out.

Mousinho isn’t looking at what’s going on outside of his camp, but what he does sense is a group ready for the challenge of keeping Pompey in the Championship.

He said: ‘It certainly could be (season defining) now.

‘We’re so close to the end of the season these games are incredibly important and there’s six points to play for which is a huge swing, especially with it so tight at the bottom.

‘We’re relishing the moment and pleased with the position we’re in.

‘We would’ve liked to pick up a few more points, especially over the past two or three weeks, but we’re in the position we’re in and relishing the run-in. What we have to do is focus on ourselves and let everything else take care of itself.

‘Positive results are going to be really important for us, regardless of what goes on elsewhere.

‘It’s really positive and that was naturally affected by the goal after 91 minutes on Saturday.

‘The mood last Thursday was difficult after playing so well and conceding late at Coventry and I guess it went a bit the other way with the late goal, otherwise it would’ve been a hammer blow for us.

‘It’s not so much the point though the point was important. It’s the point, it’s good for morale, and we’re keeping Derby at arm’s length So it’s been a positive place to be this week and so it should be.’

For Pompey to secure their Championship place this weekend, they will certainly need a positive result at Norwich and to arrest their poor away form this season.

Preston, Millwall and Coventry offer Norwich belief

It’s two wins from 22 on the road in all competitions, though performances in recent weeks have certainly warranted a return from the past trio of outings. Mousinho feels his team deserve to take on the Canaries with confidence - and then need to make the small mental improvements to see a return from the game.

He added: ‘We’ve been in most away games, certainly since West Brom.

‘Since then we’ve been much, much better in those away games. It’s certainly not good enough, but we’ve been losing by the odd goal here and there and picked up the win at Oxford as well.

‘We want to turn that into points, and we’ve certainly had that in the past three away games. We’ve deserved a point in all three and we want to turn those into wins as well.

‘In order to get there a lot of it is mental and a lot of it is going to opposition grounds and knowing we can take something.

‘We should know that and have the confidence to do that knowing what we did to Coventry, Millwall and Preston for most of the game - even to the likes of Sheffield United.

‘So we should have that in abundance, then it’s about putting everything together and having that concentration for 100 minutes and not just 90 per cent of that.

‘It’s about going and finishing the job and learning the lessons from those away games over the past few weeks - then we can go and put that together at Norwich.’