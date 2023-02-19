On Saturday The News reported that the fanatic had received his third ban of the season – already served at the Burton Albion home game on Tuesday night – after an ‘offensive gesture’ involving his handbell was caught on an iFollow camera.

Mr Westwood said he was just having a ‘laugh with his mates’ at the end of a game when the camera recorded him, and that it wasn’t aimed at anyone. He also said he felt like he was being targeted.

John Westwood in Frogmore Road in 2020 Picture: Habibur Rahman

Readers were split on the recent issue, with many sticking up for him on our Facebook page.

Susan Kirkpatrick wrote: ‘I'm not that interested in football but when you see him he gives you pride in Portsmouth. l can't see the harm in him, he’s just enjoying the game.’

Philip Hibbert said: ‘I’m afraid he’s made it difficult for himself. I like John but the Coventry game was totally disgraceful and he rightly was banned. I can understand people disliking him but being banned for this latest situation with his bell sounds a bit over the top.’

Natalie Reeds added: ‘I would imagine less than 10 per cent of the ground don’t make gestures during a game it’s not only him. He won’t be able to sneeze soon without someone complaining.’

Sean Kelly commented: ‘John is absolutely right – keyboard warriors are turning people into joyless creatures, snowflakes over the top again.’

And Julie Fitzgerald agreed, writing: 'Oh where has all the fun and banter gone? This man has a heart of gold.’

Derrick Warwick said: ‘Leave the guy alone! He epitomises what footie is all about! Passionate, emotional and committed – yes there are a few moments but we all have them!’

Paul Sharpe said he could see both sides. He commented: ‘John is 59. Yes I understand his passion as we all are at PFC, but isn’t it time he understands that you can’t do these things any more? Back in the day before social media there was only the plod and stewards and they weren’t interested. But now the world has become PC. You get caught you have to face the consequences.’

Chris Budden said: ‘I don’t agree with everything he’s done, but this looks like they are targeting him unfairly.’

But there were several people who aren’t impressed with Mr Westwood’s antics.

Tracy Jackson wrote: ‘What other fans would get away with a one-match ban after being banned twice already this season? He's an embarrassment – football has moved on and he needs to grow up.’

And Estela Rogers said: ‘Nasty bighead piece of work – ban him from all the matches. Disgrace to the club, always has made gestures and inappropriate behaviour, he always comes late to his stand because of his drinking issues with his "mates".’