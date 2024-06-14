Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jordan Williams is Pompey’s first signing of the summer transfer wndow

John Mousinho has revealed the qualities that attracted them to Jordan Williams after the Barnsley defender was announced as Pompey’s first summer signing.

The right-back, who can also operate at centre-half, has signed a three-year deal at Fratton Park following his Tykes departure at the end of last season.

He arrives on a free transfer and fills the void left by Joe Rafferty, whose contract was not renewed at the end of the 2023-24 campaign.

With the transfer window officially opening today, the Blues have wasted little time in building for their first Championship campaign since 2012.

A host of further new additions are expected as sporting director Rich Hughes attempts to freshen up the squad that secured last season’s League One title. In the meantime, head coach Mousinho has revealed exactly why he wanted to work with Williams at Fratton Park.

He told the club website: ‘Jordan has plenty of experience already, despite his relatively young age, with a lot of games under his belt. A lot of those have been in the Championship and he’s captained Barnsley as well, so has those important leadership qualities.

‘We’re getting a right-back who’s defensively solid, while also possessing some exciting attacking attributes.

‘There’s so much potential there and we’re delighted to be able to bring Jordan to Fratton Park as our first signing of the summer.’

Williams is a former England youth international who progressed through the ranks at Huddersfield before joining Barnsley in the summer of 2018. He was part of the side that secured League One promotion in 2018-19, before playing regularly in the Championship.