Neil Warnock has praised Josh Murphy for the impact he’s had at Pompey.

And the former Leeds boss’ ringing endorsement of the 30-year-old has been echoed by former Fratton favourite and League Two title winner Gareth Evans.

Murphy delivered another outstanding display for John Mousinho’s men as they impressively brushed aside league leaders Leeds 1-0 on Sunday.

The forward has shone on the wing for Pompey since his summer arrival from Oxford United, scoring six goals and registering nine assists in 32 Championship outings.

Warnock knows the former Cardiff talent well, with the 76-year-old signing the now Pompey favourite for £11m from Norwich during his time in charge at the Bluebirds.

The winger made 43 appearances in all competitions for Warnock - 29 of which were outings in the Premier League.

Now Murphy has earned some glowing words from his former boss as his stock continues to rise at Fratton Park.

Speaking on Sky Sports after Pompey’s win against Leeds, the ex-Crystal Palace and QPR manager said: ‘Even when I signed him (at Cardiff), I paid a lot of money for him from Norwich, he just excites you. When I went to watch him, he was exactly like this.

‘He only needs half a yard and you think you’ve got him as a full-back, but you haven’t. He just puts it in early and he’s a striker’s dream. The striker can begin his run when he (Murphy) picks it up because he knows it’s coming in. He’s taking the micky with some of the balls he’s playing into the box. There’s some fabulous balls in.

‘He’s on the top of his game now. When you’re a winger, you are only as good as the balls you put in, the positions you’re in and when you’re on fire you see a chance every time you pick it up.’

Josh Murphy’s Pompey stock continues to rise after Oxford United move

It wasn’t just Warnock who was serenading Murphy’s impressive form, with former Pompey favourite Evans keen to explain the impact the summer arrival has had at PO4.

The League Two title winner has kept a close eye on the winger’s performances at Fratton Park this term and also explained the challenges Championship full-back’s face when lining up against the Blues man.

Evans said: ‘He’s been outstanding, he was outstanding again today and he makes it so difficult with the ability (he has).

‘He’s one of the players where confidence has grown as the season’s gone on and we’re now seeing come to fruition. He’s such a tricky customer for Championship full-backs and Jayden Bogle (Leeds full-back) was one of them who struggled against him.’