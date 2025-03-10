Pompey players had every reason to celebrate their eye-catching win against Leeds United.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nothing reminiscent of the scenes that followed victory against Barnsley last season, of course! There’s still plenty of work to do between now and the end of the season, after all!

Nevertheless, the Blues’ 1-0 win against the league leaders caught the attention of English football - as did the electric atmosphere generated by a sold-out Fratton Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Indeed, 20,314 supporters watched on at PO4 as Colby Bishop’s effort on 61 minutes secured a crucial three points for John Mousinho’s men.

The triumph has lifted Pompey 10 points clear of the relegation zone as fears of an imminent return to League One continue to be diluted with 10 games of the campaign remaining.

It was a spirited display by the Blues as they ended the Whites’ 17-game unbeaten run, while - at the same time - extending their flying form at PO4.

And to a man, every member of Mousinho’s squad stepped up to the mark as Pompey continue to edge away from the relegation dogfight that continues to consume those teams a lot worse off than Mousinho & Co.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As fans continue to digest the events of Sunday afternoon, a number of Pompey players have taken to social media to celebrate the victory. We’ve taken a look at what’s been said on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram.

Cohen Bramall

On X, the January arrival was one of the first members of Mousinho’s side to celebrate the victory on social media. The defender replaced Matt Ritchie on 75 minutes and caused plenty of issues to the Leeds defence, with his teasing crosses and darting runs in a makeshift left-wing role.

Freddie Potts

Potts returned to the side after a spell on the sidelines with a calf injury and played a commanding role in the centre of midfield. On his Instagram post, Ibane Bowat commented: ‘Love it bro’, while Nicolas Schmid added: ‘Some performance’.

Meanwhile, Mark O’Mahony, Christian Saydee, Callum Lang, Terry Devlin, Hayden Matthews and and Harvey Blair also left messages on the West Ham loanee’s post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Freddie Potts via Instagram | National World

Terry Devlin

Devlin is firmly becoming a favourite among fans at PO4 and appears to be a much-loved character in the Blues’ dressing room, too. The 21-year-old produced a dominant display in an unfamiliar no.10 role when he replaced Adil Aouchiche early in the second half.

On the Northern Irish youngster’s post, Josh Murphy joked: ‘WINNING ISN’T EVERYTHING, IT’S THE ONLY THING - TERRY DEVLIN (PROBABLY)’. Thomas Waddingham added: ‘He plays where he wants’ - words which were echoed by Saydee, who said: ‘Just play where you want lad.’

Terry Devlin via Instagram | National World

Colby Bishop

The Magic Man’s chant rang around Fratton Park after his 61st-minute strike earned the 1-0 win. And it wasn’t just Pompey fans who enjoyed the winner, Callum Lang made that evidently clear on Bishop’s post. He wrote: ‘I really enjoyed that thanks’. O’Mahony commentated: ‘The Magic Man’, while Isaac Hayden said: ‘What a performance’.

Colby Bishop via Instagram | National World

Nicolas Schmid

The Austrain keeper is getting the credit he deserves after making a number of vital stops - including a last-minute save to deny Sam Byram in added-time - to keep the Blues ahead. Lang was in the comments on Schmid’s post, saying: ‘Best cat ever’. And Devlin added a gif, which read ‘You shall not pass’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicolas Schmid via Instagram | National World

Josh Murphy

Josh Murphy via Instagram | National World

The winger was in electric form against Leeds, most notably hitting the post with an impressive strike just outside the box minutes after Pompey’s opener. Matthews, who faced the 30-year-old in training before his season-ending injury, commented on Murphy’s Instagram post with, ‘Can’t be stopped’, while Bishop added: ‘Thanks for coming.’ O’Mahony also replied, saying: ‘Running down the wing.’