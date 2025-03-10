John Mousinho would prefer Kusini Yengi remaining at Fratton Park rather than featuring for Australia during the international break.

Nonetheless, he is adamant Pompey will not intervene should the fit-again striker be called up for this month’s World Cup qualifiers.

Yengi has only recently returned following a three-month lay-off after damaging cruciate knee ligaments while on international duty.

To the Blues’ immense frustration, the 26-year-old sustained the issue against Bahrain in November, therefore returning to the south coast injured.

The striker was finally back in Pompey action this month, featuring off the bench against Luton and Leeds, totalling 29 first-team minutes.

However, with Australia hosting Indonesia on March 20 and also travelling to China (March 25) in forthcoming World Cup qualifiers, Pompey could well lose him to international duty once more.

Mousinho told The News: ‘There's nothing you can do about those sorts of things, really - and we can’t exactly sit here and say he's safer here with us with some of the injuries we’ve had this year.

‘It was frustrating losing Kas when with Australia. He did it in a game, so it’s one of those where there’s absolutely nothing you can do about it.

‘We’d probably prefer to have Kas in the building for this international break, but, at the same time, I never want to stop anyone from fulfilling their international ambitions.

Kusini Yengi has recently returned from a three-month injury lay-off, having suffered the issue while on duty with Australia in November. Picture: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages | Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

‘We wouldn’t stop it. If players are called up, they are called up. Our policy anyway at the football club is that we want players to go and play international football.

‘As I’m sure you can imagine, we have a very, very good relationship with the Australian FA. There have been a couple of times over the past few years - and I can’t remember the specifics - where we’ve had conversations with the head coach and sports science department about where we think the level of a player’s fitness is and whether they think they might be better off staying here.

‘In fairness, Australia have always worked with us on that - and we would never want to abuse that relationship. Kas is fine and available to go.’

Australia boss scouting Pompey

He featured off the bench for 28 minutes in the 1-0 defeat at Kenilworth Road, while was introduced in the 89th minute of Sunday’s impressive victory over leaders Leeds.

Fellow Australians Hayden Matthews and Jacob Farrell have been ruled out for the remainder of the season through injury, although Thomas Waddingham was back from a knock to sit on the Blues’ bench against Leeds.

Mousinho added: ‘He (Popovic) was probably disappointed not to see more of his crop at Luton because we have legitimate Australian internationals. Kas has obviously done that, Hayden has his full cap, Jacob has been in and around the first-team.

‘Tom (Waddingham) is now coming through as well, having been involved in the age groups. Hopefully, at some point, we can get all four of them fit and firing. Unfortunately the manager only got to see one of them at Luton.

‘And, if Kas does get the call up, we wish him well.’